Imagine having to tell a bride that she can’t have the big wedding she’s been planning for months.

That’s what event venue staff members like Karson Gonzales, audiovisual director at The Pinery at the Hill, are forced to do in view of changing regulations.

Event and entertainment venues have been working hard to follow guidelines and procedures governing everything from mask-wearing and sanitation to the number of people they can accommodate.

Many had to shut down completely in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic and then were able to partially reopen during the safer-at-home phase.

El Paso County Public Health won approval June 29 from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for indoor venues to operate at 50 percent capacity or 175 people, whichever is less.

The variance, based on a slowdown in COVID-19 cases, also allowed outdoor activities to take place at a capacity of 50 percent occupancy or 250 people, and permitted businesses from event centers to restaurants to reopen.

But on Aug. 3, after cases started to increase again, the health departments limited indoor capacity to 100 people. The limitation was to be reviewed after two weeks.

It’s been difficult for event venues to keep up with the constantly changing regulatory landscape.

For big entertainment venues like the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts and The Broadmoor World Arena, the variances haven’t made it possible for them to present big concerts or shows, and they’re having to compete with smaller venues for smaller events.

CAPACITY CHANGES

The changing guidelines have made it difficult for venues to pivot and hard to plan.

“It’s like a guessing game every day,” Gonzales said. “But then it could change next week and say, ‘Oh, you guys could have 150.’ Well, I have opportunity cost — I just missed that gig that had 150.”

The latest modification has required The Pinery at the Hill to make changes in some scheduled events, Gonzales said.

“We’ve been doing a lot of hybrid events,” he said. Those events included the July 23 Mayor’s Panel, presented by the Business Journal and sponsored by Nunn Construction.

The venue’s main room can accommodate up to 225 people comfortably, and there’s plenty of room to space tables and chairs for proper social distancing. An adjoining room holds about 75 people.

December is The Pinery’s busiest time for corporate events.

“We can have three parties going on in three different rooms, but we may not be able to do that with the social distancing, and who knows where companies are going to be then — if they’re going to cancel,” Gonzales said.

“We can still pull off a great corporate event for 100 people,” he said. “So far, we haven’t had too big of an issue, because most of our parties have been under 100. What really hurts us is the weddings.”

Some of the venue’s wedding bookings were postponed from March and April until this fall.

“Now we’ve got to call the bride, even though she postponed to the fall, and we have to tell them, ‘Hey, I’m sorry, now we can only allow 100 people in here.’ I think that hurts the bride. It’s hard to see that.”

The venue is getting more postponements now; many couples are delaying their weddings for up to a year.

Almagre Venue + Bar, another popular wedding locale, hasn’t had anyone reschedule or cancel their weddings due to the most recent capacity change, said Mundi Ross, co-owner and venue director.

“We were at 150 based on our square footage, and to be honest, I am happy with the change to 100,” Ross said in an email. “It feels manageable for me in trying to uphold the requirements asked of us as venue managers and owners. What is hard is how quick on their feet our brides and clients have to be in an ever-changing environment.”

New bookings are starting to roll in, but most are for 2021, she said.

Venues that have outdoor spaces are ahead of the game.

“We have shifted as much as we can outside,” said Sarah Evans, venue director at the Creekside Event Center. “Thankfully we have the outdoor space to do that,” including a large, covered reception space.

“A lot of people, even with a smaller guest list, are wanting to move outside,” she said. “I think people are going to be more comfortable outside for a while, even into next year.”

The majority of the venue’s business is weddings, but it does schedule events during the holiday season.

To accommodate outdoor events as much as possible, Creekside is looking at investing in more covered outdoor spaces.

“That is a big change for us,” but being flexible is what’s going to get event venues through the pandemic, Evans said.

“It’s a hard season, but the more we learn, the stronger we will be coming out of this,” she said.

SKATING ON THIN ICE

Neither the old nor the new numbers work for The Broadmoor World Arena or the Pikes Peak Center, said Dot Lischick, general manager of the center, the arena and the World Arena Ice Hall. The World Arena, a nonprofit organization, has managed and operated the county-owned Pikes Peak Center since 2004.

“When you’re in a venue that is designed as a gathering spot for large groups of people, whether it be the arena or the Pikes Peak Center, when you place restrictions on the sizes, it doesn’t really work,” Lischick said.

“We earn revenue off the events that we book,” she said. “We eat what we kill. And right now we’re really good hunters, but nobody will let us hunt. So we’re starving.”

In normal times, the arena can accommodate up to 9,000 people.

“The expenses for the artists and the staffing and all of that is based on those capacities, and when you drop our ability down to 100, the math just doesn’t work,” she said.

Despite having lost revenue from canceled or rescheduled bookings, “we’ve had a small army in place trying to man both buildings, because you can’t just turn it off,” she said. “You do that and you really impact the operational guts of it. … We’re burning through all of our monies.”

Before COVID-19, the venues had 33 full-time employees and employed 250-300 part-timers who worked when there was activity, such as nearly 30 graduations usually held at the arena. This year, all of the graduations were canceled.

Lischick is trying to keep some employees working by holding outdoor events and hosting small groups. The Pikes Peak Center’s Studio Bee, which normally holds up to 250 people, now is allowed to accommodate about 40.

“We did some movies in early June, and we’ve done yoga on the grass,” she said.

“We’re working with some other nonprofit groups to perhaps do some things in the parking lots that benefit their organization and benefit the community as well,” she said. “But basically, it’s shifting everything till 2021” because “the math really doesn’t work out.”

She pointed out that it’s not just the venues that are suffering; “it’s all of the folks that use the system” — from stagehands, restaurants and concessionaires to artists, agents and tour bus companies.

A few World Arena activities, such as ice time for Olympic athletes and some hockey leagues, have been able to resume on a limited basis. The ice hall is open, with 25 people at a time allowed on the ice.

But Lischick said she doesn’t expect the venues to fully reopen until at least January, and that’s only if there is a vaccine or everyone wears masks.

The World Arena did receive some Paycheck Protection Program funding, Lischick said.

“We brought the crew in, and we had project lists of different things that they had to complete, but that’s gone,” she said.

She said she is supporting Save Our Stages, a project of the National Independent Venue Association, which is lobbying for national legislation to help ensure the survival of live performance venues across the nation.

Lischick said she and her staff are still dealing with events that are rescheduling and getting calls from customers who want refunds, but she is encouraging them to wait.

“The patron would receive their money, but … if you purchased tickets for an event, hang on to it,” she said. “We need you to go to it, and when we get back up and start putting more events on sale, buy a ticket. We need you to come. And if people have need for an event location for less than 100, we’re here.”