While there’s no permanent federal law in place to guarantee pay and time off for workers needing to care for an ill family member or bond with a newborn or adopted child, many states, including Colorado, have considered legislation this year, and may have moved forward if not interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Known as paid family medical leave, this valuable benefit allocates a specific amount of time away from work and provides partial wage replacement up to a designated amount.

Nine states have enacted PFML laws, with varying degrees of success. Much of the debate has focused on the amount of time and financial benefit, or the reason why a person needs time off from work. However, to enact a truly effective leave policy, we should spend more time talking about how a program can ensure that individuals can effectively utilize these important benefits.

As Colorado’s PFML legislation advances, I strongly believe constituents should consider three key elements to assure success: individual education, accessibility by those who need it and effective implementation, which can be supported by the private sector.

This may be the first you’re heard about PFML or that Colorado is even considering legislation. If you needed to take time off for medical reasons, had to care for a loved one with health issues, or welcomed a new child in the ’70s, ’90s or even last month, the rules remain relatively unchanged since the Clinton Administration enacted the Family Medical Leave Act.

The FMLA guarantees job protection for up to 12 weeks and helps millions of workers each year, but provides no financial benefit. However, only 60 percent of the workforce is eligible for FMLA protections because small employers are exempt, and even in covered worksites, not all employees are eligible.

Education is a vital component to the success of PFML legislation. States should allow access to easy-to-understand information about what benefits are available, who qualifies, how long they can be away from work, and how to facilitate this process with their employer. Successful state implementations of PFML make policies and administration easy to understand. State-administered programs can be effective, but data shows that most employees expect leave information to come from their employer, not the state.

I started a technology company five years ago that helps workers plan and track different types of leave, communicate with their employer about time off and develop a return-to-work plan. This helps to not only educate them about what’s available and how to use it, but also establishes regular communication with the employer, helping assure time away from work is well-spent and there’s a smooth transition back to the workplace.

State programs also need to be accessible by participants. In January, Washington’s state-administered program went into effect and the immediate numbers were shocking. In less than two months, the State Employment Security Office received more than 30,000 applications for the new PFML benefit — about four times more than expected. It’s taking up to 10 weeks for applicants to get the funds that they and their employers have been paying into for more than a year. The money is there, it’s just not being effectively distributed and accessed by those who need it most.

Contrast this with New York’s program launched in January 2018, which is administered as a hybrid between the state and companies that specialize in leave management. When finalizing legislation, New York turned to experts; companies that have the technology and resources to manage the leave, and can get benefits to individuals quickly. It specifies that claims must be paid or denied within 18 days, and the program was ramped up over time, and each year, claim data was evaluated and adjustments made.

The metric of success for any PFML program is its overall effectiveness. The program should meet users where they are and not confuse the taxpayer with a difficult system that ultimately deters utilization. Participants’ time should be spent caring for their family, not worrying about when their check is arriving or filling out endless stacks of paperwork.

I feel the best state PFML programs partner with companies that are innovators in the leave management space and leaders in developing the tools to best administer these programs.

Technology plays an incredibly important role in this process. Think about how you manage your banking or retirement accounts. With a few clicks, you can securely check your balance, transfer funds, or see how well (or more likely, not) your investments are doing. The financial services industry has done a great job of innovating technology and meeting their customers where they are. States should do the same in how they develop and manage PFML programs.

As Colorado begins its PFML discussions, policymakers should explore modern ways to educate their constituents about what’s available, provide easy access to paid leave programs and resources and tap private sector expertise to efficiently administer these benefits through technology, allowing for greater overall effectiveness. For more information, visit acli.com/Advocacy/Paid-Family-Medical-Leave.

Anna Steffeney is vice president of digital ventures for Unum, the nation’s largest employee benefits company. She’s also founder of LeaveLogic, a technology company that streamlines the leave process.