By Heidi Beedle

On July 22 the Aerospace Corporation announced a planned $100 million expansion to their existing facility at the Colorado Springs Airport’s Peak Innovation Park. The research and development facility is scheduled for completion in spring 2022, and will add 200 technical employees to its workforce, according to a press release.

Aerospace Corporation is a nonprofit, which sets it apart from other defense contractors, like its Innovation Park neighbor Northrop Grumman. “Aerospace operates as a federally funded research and development center (FFRDC),” said Jean Michael, general manager of the Space Enterprise and Warfighting Division in Colorado Springs. “As an FFRDC our job is to assist and advise the government on technical matters across the space enterprise.”

The company has been involved in America’s space missions since 1960, when it was tasked with converting the Atlas, Titan and Minuteman missiles into space boosters. “Aerospace brings 60 years of expertise and experience in the challenge of advancing the nation’s missions in space, solving the hardest problems, and our presence in Colorado Springs dates back to the 1970s in support of what is now Schriever and Peterson Air Force Bases across various programs, and we see this work not only here locally, but across the nation growing,” said Michael. “That’s why we decided to build a new facility.”

Aerospace has been at Peak Innovation Park since 2006. “We’re the technical support arm, if you will,” said Michael. “Aerospace has roles and supports activities for the government across the space enterprise, and obviously satellites are a big part of what the government does in space.” Schriever is home to many of the military’s satellite operations, which has fueled speculation that Colorado Springs will be the permanent home of the Department of Defense’s newest service branch, the Space Force, which was formed in December 2019. The Space Force announced that Colorado Springs would be the location of the provisional headquarters for at least six years, “until a permanent headquarters location is selected and facilities are ready in approximately six years. We anticipate selecting a preferred U.S. Space Command location early next calendar year,” read their May 15 press release.

While investment in space infrastructure could be seen as a good omen for holding on to the Space Force HQ, Michael notes that Aerospace will remain in Colorado Springs regardless of where the Space Force goes. “We certainly see a future for our work here, but that really is independent of the location of the Space Force,” she said. “Aerospace has a model where staff can live and work in places that work for them and support customers that are either local to where they live or not local to where they live. We try to stay very flexible in that regard.”

The expansion comes as good news to Colorado Springs Airport, which has been struggling during the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has caused a global slowdown of commercial traffic, with many people staying home and avoiding long-distance travel, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

“We’ve seen commercial traffic reduced significantly,” said Greg Phillips, director of aviation at Colorado Springs Airport. “The bottom line is things are improving, but we’re still 70 percent below where we ought to be for this time of year. Of course these are summer months, which tend to be the height of our travel season.”

COVID-19 hasn’t had much of an impact on the airport’s government projects. “If you look beyond the commercial traffic at what’s happening with Space [Force] being conferred a six-year temporary assignment at Peterson AFB for its headquarters,” said Phillips, “and you look at the west side additional construction with both Sierra Nevada Corporation and with the museum, and then you look at the Innovation Business Park, you wouldn’t think there was anything wrong.”

Despite the uncertainty, the airport appears to be in good financial shape. “We walked into this [COVID-19] with 535 days of cash on hand,” said Phillips. “In addition to that we were given $24.3 million from the CARES Act funding that Congress authorized. We put that into our coffers and we planned to spread it over a three-year period. We are in decent shape right now. If this thing lasts longer than that, I can’t say.”

Despite government assistance, the airport has been forced to make some cuts. “We cut $2.1 million in operational expenditures for 2020,” said Phillips. “We held off on just under $6 million in capital projects, so doing those things to tighten our belt and just be as conservative as we can be with our budget allows us to retain our workforce in full and ensure we’re taking care of them and to do what we need to do to keep the facility safe and clean and also to weather this. If this lasts until 2024, 2025, all bets are off then, but we think we’re in pretty good shape overall.”

Phillips was in talks with Aerospace Corporation about its expansion for “about a year and a half,” before the announcement was made. “We’re absolutely thrilled,” he said. “They’re a great tenant on the airport. We think that expansion for them really helps the overall business park expansion.”

Aerospace’s newly announced expansion is a good sign for Phillips, who sees a number of potential new projects coming his way. “Amazon built the ‘last mile’ distribution center, it opened in October 2019,” he noted. “After that the fulfillment center that is now underway for construction, and will be open by next summer, both of those bring a good number of employees to the business park and the community.”

Those additional employees, and Aerospace’s, will lead to new opportunities for other businesses in the area. “We still think it’s possible we’ll have within a couple years some construction underway or even done, for a hotel or possibly two hotels, Marriott-branded hotels,” said Phillips, who realizes growth can take time. “When you look at the history of the business park and how long it took to get something started: Aerospace and Northrop Grumman, both in 2006, and then nothing, and then finally in 2018, 2019 and into 2020 we’re seeing this development and it is just snowballing. We’ve had interest in the potential for restaurants and a convenience store, gas station, that sort of thing. I think success begets success and that’s what we’re seeing here. Aerospace is a true feather in the cap of the business park, an absolute premier tenant. We’re thrilled to be able to support them in their expansion needs.”

Aerospace Corporation will be holding a Sept. 23 groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility.