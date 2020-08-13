High-tech system evaluates Springs roadways

For the next eight weeks, the Colorado Springs Public Works Department is deploying a high-tech vehicle outfitted with a high-tech roadway collection vehicle system to assess its public road infrastructure citywide.

The information collected will allow maintenance and operations staff to make data-driven decisions for project planning through 2028.

All 1,804 linear miles of the city’s roadways will be assessed, including, for the first time, all alleyways.

Colorado Springs first collected data by this means in 2017 and has used it to plan all maintenance infrastructure needs, like crack and chip sealing, since that time. It has also heavily informed the 2C paving list.

Prior to using this system, public works relied on a manual process that took nearly four years to collect similar data. Now, due to this technology, the data is collected in only eight weeks. The data will be analyzed and available in three months.

Public works plans to deploy this data collection method once every three years, an industry recommendation.

- Advertisement -

“This system is an incredibly helpful and efficient tool that helps us make the best decisions possible for keeping our roads healthy and safe,” said Corey Farkas, streets manager.

“With our drastic freeze-thaw conditions, roadways can change significantly in a short amount of time, and this really gives us the best picture possible of how our overall system is performing, and where we need to spend more resources,” Farkas said.

The collection technology includes a laser measuring system for longitudinal, texture and depth profiling, GPS positioning, street-level 3D imagery and a laser crack measuring system.

The system grades the health of each road segment with a score of 0-100, with 100 being brand new.

The scores account for ride quality, types of distress or defects like potholes or cracking, the severity of distress and the quantity or percentage of how much of the pavement sample is affected by each defect.

The $265,750 assessment is funded by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority sales tax.

Colorado Springs partnered with the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments to contract with Marker Geospatial on the project.

As part of this partnership, the cities of Manitou Springs and Fountain will also participate in this assessment for the first time. Those costs and miles are not included in the Colorado Springs portion.