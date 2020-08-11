Editor’s note: Kristie Bender-Carey will be the Business Journal‘s guest during the Aug. 12 COS CEO Leadership Lessons virtual event. Find tickets here.

Kristie Bender-Carey was the first female stockbroker in Iowa, so it’s not surprising that she’s known for hard work, ingenuity, and upending the status quo.

Breaking that barrier “was out of the box as it was,” Bender-Carey recalls. “I mean that was in the early, early ‘80s, so it was like ‘Holy smokes!’ And to work out how I was going to run in a man’s world and compete — or beat them, because I was very competitive — I always had to figure out creative ways to bring more business. Being the first one there before the bell rang, being the last one there. How could I market smarter? Not necessarily work harder, but market smarter. And then when I came to Colorado and started my company, it was: How can we be different? What can set us apart from everybody else?”

What would set her new company apart, she decided, was commercial real estate lending. It was mostly the domain of banks at that point, but Bender-Carey leveraged her securities background and experience to get into the business.

Bender-Carey was owner and president of that company, American Finance Inc., for 20 years before moving into the banking world. She was VP for business development with ANB Bank, then market president for two other banks — one of them Midland States Bank.

When Midland States abruptly pulled out of Colorado, Bender-Carey felt the timing was right. She was ready to retire, she said, and “about fed up with the banking life” — disappointed with the internal decisions banks were making, and frustrated with “this mountain of handcuffs that kept you from educating your clients and helping them win.”

The retirement idea didn’t last long.

“In 2017 I started thinking about what I wanted to do when I grew up,” she said, “and it took me right back to where I was, which was the advisory end of things. … I took my knowledge as bank president and I thought, ‘What are the weaknesses of most of the businesses that couldn’t get a loan? Why are these clients were being turned down? Why wasn’t it a good risk for the bank?’ They’re missing the foundation, typically: a good business plan; a strategic plan; the financial knowledge… .They know what they know really well — but I said, ‘We need an advisory firm that can help in all the areas that I saw a weakness in when I was a banker.’

“In forming the Bender-Carey Group,” she said, “we came together to cover the full gamut of things that, as a bank president, I constantly saw that made companies fail.”

Today, those services include not only business advisory, but an elite marketing group, a CPA division, capital division and commercial properties division.

What’s your leadership style?

I definitely lead by example. I don’t ask my employees to do anything I’m not prepared to do. … We pull a lot of hours and I ask a great deal from them. With that being said, I try to be one of the first ones there, and I’m always the last one to leave — and I’m the first one to dive into a deal and try to help someone understand how we need to deal with it, or what’s the best avenue. … I don’t always have the right answers — and a lot of times I don’t have any answers. I have to ask, ‘What do you guys think?’ and then we cultivate an answer; we come up with the best strategy for a client. There’s no way you can always know all the answers. I wish I could say I did, but my experience over the last 30-plus years has taught me a lot and one of the things that’s taught me is, you’re never going to know all the answers.

What’s the best advice you’ve received?

Believe it or not, it did not come from one of my mentors — although they agreed with it — and it didn’t come from my father. It came from Ross Perot. I was at the Mesquite Rodeo, where [my company was] working on some of the financing. This gentleman and I kept catching each other’s eye and I knew I knew him — I was young and I was new in my business and I couldn’t picture where I knew him from. He left the suites and I chased after him, poor guy, and caught him at the elevator. I said, ‘I don’t mean to be rude, but I know you and I don’t know why.’ And he starts in this soft Southern voice, ‘Well, ma’am, my name is Ross Perot…’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. Is there any way you would give me like five minutes?’ He started laughing. He said, ‘I’ll sit right down here next the elevator with you and I’ll talk to you.’ He gave me 45 minutes. The man was a breath of fresh air. I said, ‘Here I am, a young entrepreneur, brand new, I just started this company. We’re helping with the Mesquite Rodeo; that was a big play for me, it was scary, I made some mistakes going in blind, and I didn’t make as much money as I should have. What would your advice be to me?’ And he said, ‘Well, that’s easy. Surround yourself with people who know more than you do — however, never lose control. Learn what they learn. And then surround yourself, again, with people who know more than they know — and again, learn what they know.’ So I’ve always surrounded myself with people who are extremely educated in different areas that I am not, and who have a lot of value that they can add to not just to our inner team, our company, but to all the individuals that walk through the door and become clients. Every one of us has something different we bring to the table.

You and your husband run a working cattle ranch as well. Tell us how that’s important to your life.

Being from Iowa, I’ve always been a farm girl. I was single for quite a while and then I married this flyboy — that’s what I always call him — my fighter pilot, a retired colonel with the Air Force. He flew the F-16 and F-4 and OV-10… He’s extremely intelligent, an Auburn graduate with a degree in engineering, and he just blew me away with his concept of life. He lived in Monument and I had a ranch out here in Calhan and I went, ‘I’ve got horses and I’ve had cattle and I tried living up there and I couldn’t do it, I felt like I was being suffocated with the population and the driving and the people.’ … So we found a nice ranch, and he has been unbelievable. He went from a sky cowboy — which he is still is, he still flies — to honest to goodness, on horseback rounding cattle up. … It just gets me back to the feeling where I always felt grounded — the Iowa mentality. I can take a deep breath because I have horses on one side and cattle on the other side. It’s my relaxation. It’s my balance.