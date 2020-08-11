Nonprofit organizations can now apply for CARES Act emergency funding through El Paso County and Pikes Peak United Way.

Nonprofit organizations that receive the grant funding can use the money to help individuals with rent and mortgage assistance, utilities and medical, funeral or other expenses related to needs required because of the global pandemic.

El Paso County is funding the program with $1 million from its portion of the CARES Act funding it received earlier in the year.

“Providing a million dollars in funding is another example of the board’s leadership role in our region’s response, recovery, and resiliency to COVID-19,” El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller said.

“We have also committed to help those who are struggling,” he said. “We have looked for ways to fill the gap and understand Pikes Peak United Way is uniquely qualified to accomplish the mission. Nonprofit organizations can help people in a way the government cannot.”

“We are still receiving a tremendous amount of calls on our 2-1-1 lines from residents needing help because of COVID,” Pikes Peak United Way CEO Cindy Aubrey said. “We are eager to get the money into the hands of those who need it, through our good nonprofit partners in our community.”

Applications for Nonprofits interested in submitting their application should visit ppunitedway.org. Applications are open to nonprofit agencies that serve residents of El Paso County. The deadline for applications is Aug. 24 at 11:59pm.