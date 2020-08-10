On warm summer weekends, hundreds of cars, trucks and RVs line Highway 24 through Woodland Park — on their way to somewhere else.

The “city above the clouds” is a drive-thru town, not a destination like Manitou Springs, Mayor Val Carr said.

“We don’t have that attractor here,” he said. “Events are the only thing we’ve been able to figure out to get them to come here on purpose.” Carr points to the annual Ute Trail Stampede Rodeo, which was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce promotes Woodland Park as a base camp for outdoor enthusiasts, President Debbie Miller said, adding that the Dinosaur Research Center brings lots of people to the community.

But those assets don’t provide enough of a boost to make Woodland Park a true destination where people will come, stay and shop.

Local business leaders hope that will change with a plan to transform a 6.63-acre tract of land in the middle of town into a Western-themed complex that offers year-round entertainment, specialty retail, food and beverage service, an event barn, a rodeo area, an amphitheater, residential units and upscale camping, also known as glamping.

A conceptual plan for the $8 million project got a thumbs-up Aug. 4 from the Downtown Development Authority, which owns the land south of Woodland Station and Bergstrom Park.

There was no formal vote, but “there’s a general purpose consensus that this is positive and we’re moving forward with it,” DDA Treasurer Tanner Coy said.

Coy, who owns Tweeds Fine Furnishings in Woodland Park, said the project could break ground as soon as next spring, although much needs to happen before shovels pierce the ground.

Another feature that many in Woodland Park think is necessary for the city to become a destination — a Highway 24 bypass — is an idea that’s been debated for years and seems to be permanently stalled.

A NEW CONCEPT

Twenty years ago, the 10 acres adjacent to Woodland Station and Bergstrom Park were owned by the Ute Pass Saddle Club and used as the site of the annual rodeo.

“The city government decided it would be in the community’s best interest if the rodeo moved and that land made available for private development to bring businesses and residents to the downtown in a creative, high-quality, mixed-use development,” Coy said.

The city worked out a deal with the Saddle Club to purchase the property for $2 million plus some land east of the Safeway on Highway 24. Subsequently, the voters of Woodland Park approved formation of the DDA and sold the property to the authority so it could incentivize development through tax increment financing.

“The whole plan was a grand one, and a lot of money was spent planning, designing, engineering and marketing the property,” Coy said. “Ultimately it failed. The Great Recession stepped in, and … there were no private developers interested in investing there.”

There was a bit of progress in 2011, when Woodland Hardware & Home bought a 3.3-acre parcel, constructed a $3 million building and moved into it, greatly expanding the business.

But there were also setbacks, including a breach-of-contract lawsuit over a piece of the property in 2018 that cost the authority $130,000.

Then, about a year ago, Mike Williams, a Tennessean who owns a frozen yogurt franchise business called sweetFrog, was attending an event at Charis Bible College and fell in love with Woodland Park.

Williams started looking for vacation property and met a builder who told him about the Woodland Station property — not for a vacation home but as an investment and business opportunity, Coy said.

Williams was interested and put together a development team that includes investors Mark and Diane Crozier of Divide; George Christian of Colorado Springs, a builder who owns Cottage Creek Living LLC; Paul Bennett, owner of several Firehouse Subs restaurants and other business ventures in Texas; and Scott Gardner, another Tennessean who has extensive experience in drag racing, event management, marketing and the concession industry.

According to a project narrative they presented to the DDA, “The Rendezvous at Woodland Station will be developed in multiple successive stages. In its completion it will contain a 6+ acre historically themed development promising good times and special memories for all ages.”

The developers expect the completed project to generate $300,000 a year in sales tax revenue and to create more than 100 new jobs.

They also contend that the plan will support Woodland Park’s existing businesses.

“Nearly every proposed concept is new to the area,” the narrative states. “The few businesses that will have an existing competitor are necessary to support the needs of the complex. … It is our hope to help draw enough new consumerism to benefit all of the city’s businesses.”

A GAME CHANGER

The next steps are in the hands of Williams and his team. They will need to negotiate a contract with the DDA. The organization wants to retain the northernmost portion of the property adjacent to the Bergstrom rest area and add enhancements such as a train car, platform and historical plaques.

After the contract is approved by Woodland Park City Council, the authority “is going to back away from hand holding,” Coy said.

The developers are “going to have to move forward with a real development plan, and that’s where things get expensive,” Coy said. “You have to hire surveyors and engineers and architects and start putting real plans in place” that will be submitted to the city planning department.

In order for groundbreaking to occur next spring, “that process needs to begin within the next 60 days,” Tanner said. “If they’re serious, this is when we find out.

“If this does pan out, I think it will be real blessing to the community in so many ways,” he said. “If it doesn’t, it was a healthy exercise for us to go through … that better postures us for what lies ahead.”

But Coy expressed confidence that the development will succeed and will be a game changer.

“Williams is very excited,” he said. “He already feels like a member of the community and that he belongs with us.”

DEVELOPMENT SUCCESSES

“It looks like a real promising development,” Downtown Development Authority Board Chair Merry Jo Larsen said.

Larsen, whose family has owned The Cowhand for 55 years, points to other successes that the DDA has had in attracting businesses to town, including the Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center, the recently opened Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham, a 68-apartment development near Safeway and several smaller retailers.

“We have not had a failure in any of our projects,” Larsen said. “We understand finances at the county level. … We’re business people. That’s what we do every day.”

But she’s worried about the smaller businesses that have struggled during the pandemic.

The big stores, like the Walmart Supercenter and Safeway, have thrived.

“They exceeded anything they’ve ever done at any time,” she said, but some of the smaller stores, restaurants and lodging properties are hurting.

Projects like The Rendezvous can help Woodland Park become a destination and bolster the small businesses “if government would get out of our way,” Larsen said.

She thinks the city should do more to promote its natural setting to lure visitors.

“People are coming up here,” she said. “We are seeing tourists from all over.”

When she asks people why they come, they say they love the natural beauty, the quaintness of the town and the great accommodations Woodland Park offers.

“That’s what we need to focus on,” she said.

Larsen said she and other business people launched WoodlandParkNow.com, an informational site that promotes those attributes, and plan to start a tourism bureau.

Most of all, she wants to preserve the assets that make Woodland Park unique.

“People are moving here,” she said, “and they’re trying to make this into a city. They want more and more and more. … We don’t want more taxes. We want to ride our horses down the street. We want to have the freedoms of a small community and not the restrictions of a city.”

LURING SOFT BUSINESS

Still, trying to get people to stop and patronize Woodland Park’s businesses “is tough,” Carr said.

“I’ve been trying to figure out how we get soft businesses up here, because we do have a lot of people, computer programmer types of specialists who work out of their homes for Oracle and places like that,” he said.

Carr, a software engineer by trade, has been working on an initiative to bring universal broadband to the community to attract more soft industry, which would require high-speed internet availability.

To benefit from the fiberoptic cable installation that is part of the Highway 24 improvement project currently underway, he hopes to work with private companies to establish hubs, including City Hall, the Police Department and one or more sites off Highway 67 near the Shining Mountain Golf Course.

But it’s a tough and expensive project that has been interrupted by COVID-19, he said.

Carr and business people like Larsen may differ in some of their approaches to economic development, but they agree that a Highway 24 bypass would greatly benefit the town.

Miller notes that the highway used to run through Manitou Springs.

“It certainly hasn’t made a dent in their thriving downtown by moving [Highway] 24 outside,” she said.

Carr said Manitou “is a model we aspire to” and points to the fact that chemical and ore trucks pass through Woodland Park every day.

“If we had a hazmat spill, it could shut the town down for 20 years,” he said.

But a bypass would cost at least $150 million. It would require a contentious right-of-way acquisition process and convincing CDOT to switch its attention from other projects like Interstate 25.

The eventual prospect of a bypass, though, is one more reason why Woodland Park wants to be a destination with attractions like The Rendezvous that people want to visit.

“We’re ready for a bypass now,” Larsen said.