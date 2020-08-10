We all love the arts, don’t we? Well, maybe not all of us, but local, regional and national politicians love them for their economic impact. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the arts and culture sector contributes $15.6 billion to Colorado’s economy, representing 4.5 percent of the state’s GDP and 103,401 jobs. When they’re not swooning over the spectacular new Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame, politicians are happily touting our long-running Art on the Streets project, rejoicing over the Ent Center and looking forward to the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex.

Yet serious artists rarely run for elected office. Those that do are rare birds indeed and deserve to be recognized and remembered. Here are eight, from multi-talented presidents to an obscure Southern governor.

• John F. Kennedy. Aided by his father’s money and connections, the 23-year-old Kennedy published Why England Slept in 1940, an analysis of the U.K.’s failure to deal with the German military buildup prior to World War II. It sold 80,000 copies, and after donating much of the profit to a bombed-out English city, JFK bought himself a Buick convertible.

• Ronald Reagan. The amiable Ronnie was a second-tier movie star, a reliable professional who was perfectly OK playing second fiddle to a chimpanzee in Bedtime for Bonzo. On his deathbed, Hollywood mogul Jack Warner was told that Reagan was running for president. “No,” said Warner. “Jimmy Stewart for president — Ronald Reagan for best friend.”

• George Caleb Bingham. “The Missouri Artist,” was not only a talented creative, but also an important state politician and a brave Union soldier. He visited Colorado Springs in the summer of 1872, when he painted “View of Pikes Peak,” a remarkable oil-on-canvas depiction of the mountain that is now in the collection of the Amon Carter Museum in Fort Worth, Texas.

• Sonny Bono. Two songs he wrote and memorably performed with Cher “I Got You, Babe” and “The Beat Goes On” have hooks that get into your mind and stay there for life. Post Cher, he became mayor of Palm Springs and was subsequently elected to two terms in Congress. He died in office, and was succeeded by his wife Mary, who was reelected seven times before being defeated in 2014. Like Ronald Reagan, he was a second banana who managed to shine on a different stage.

- Advertisement -

• Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Terminator and the Governator — both were roles of a lifetime. As a movie star, bodybuilder, author and California governor, Schwarzenegger was superb. He beat out half a dozen other aspirants to replace recalled Gov. Gray Davis in 2003, and was easily reelected to another term. He also authored half a dozen books on bodybuilding, and did a stint as the host of the New Celebrity Apprentice. Criticized for his performance by President Donald Trump, the Terminator hit back. “Hey, Donald,” he posted on Instagram, “I have a great idea. Why don’t we switch jobs? You take over TV because you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job, and then people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

• Clare Boothe Luce. Celebrated for her wit, intelligence and beauty, Luce was an actor (at 10, she understudied Mary Pickford), a playwright (The Women, 1937), a war correspondent (1939-1942), a member of Congress (1942-1946) and ambassador to Italy (1953-1956). She was a journalist for much of her life, with a gift for the acerbic. Among her best lines: “No good deed goes unpunished,” “Widowhood is a fringe benefit of marriage,” “A hospital is no place to be sick.”

• Theodore Roosevelt. Home-schooled until he entered Harvard, he published his first book The Naval War of 1812 at 24 in 1882, when he also took a seat in the New York State Assembly. Nineteen years later, he became president when President William McKinley was assassinated, having served as assistant secretary of the Navy, governor of New York and vice president. Teddy moved fast — he wrote 45 books. His 1909 African Game Trails is one of his best.

• Jimmie Davis. Born into rural poverty in a now-derelict Louisiana village around 1900, Jimmie Davis became a popular singer who may have written the song that forever defined him: the treacly classic country classic “You Are My Sunshine.” He wrote and performed many other songs, but his signature piece brought him fame, money and the enduring affection Louisiana voters, who twice elected him governor. n CSBJ