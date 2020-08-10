COVID-19 website wins creative award for top government websites

The Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals honored Colorado’s COVID-19 website, covid19.colorado.gov, with a global marketing award naming it among the top government websites over the past two years.
“Millions of Coloradans have visited this website to obtain critical information to protect themselves and prepare for outbreaks of COVID-19, get support when they are sick, and follow public health orders and guidelines that reduce the spread of the virus,” according to a news release issued by the state.
The website offers a variety of resources in English with translations in Spanish, Vietnamese, simplified Chinese, Somali, Arabic, and Nepali.
The website, developed in partnership with Colorado Interactive, won a “Gold” Hermes Creative Award for the government websites category.
- Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.
- The awards are open for applications globally and have received more that 230,000 entries for all categories across 125 countries over the last 25 years.
- There were over 6,500 entries from throughout the United States, Canada and dozens of other countries in the Hermes Creative Awards 2020 competition. Entries were submitted by corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies and freelancers.
- Eighteen government web pages won a Gold award, and four won a Platinum. Other winners included the national Department of Labor website, South Carolina’s official state website and the NATO Allied Command Transformation website.