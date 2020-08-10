COVID-19 website wins creative award for top government websites

The Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals honored Colorado’s COVID-19 website, covid19.colorado.gov, with a global marketing award naming it among the top government websites over the past two years.

“Millions of Coloradans have visited this website to obtain critical information to protect themselves and prepare for outbreaks of COVID-19, get support when they are sick, and follow public health orders and guidelines that reduce the spread of the virus,” according to a news release issued by the state.

The website offers a variety of resources in English with translations in Spanish, Vietnamese, simplified Chinese, Somali, Arabic, and Nepali.

The website, developed in partnership with Colorado Interactive, won a “Gold” Hermes Creative Award for the government websites category.