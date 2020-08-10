A panel of local public health and education experts convened Aug. 4 at UCCS’ Ent Center for the Arts to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting education and how public schools and institutes of higher learning plan to safely reopen for the fall semester.

Panelists at this El Paso County Educational Community COVID Recovery Town Hall included Dr. Michael Roshon, chief of medical staff at Penrose-St. Francis Health Services; Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director for El Paso County Public Health; Michael Thomas, superintendent of Colorado Springs School District 11; and several others.

One message to emerge from the wide-ranging discussion is that, from metro to rural communities, from kindergartens to college campuses, a return to in-person learning will require schools to be flexible. Panelists said several times that there will be no single approach that works for every district or school.

Valerie Martin Conley, dean of the UCCS College of Education, moderated a question-and-answer session, and Johnson and Roshon fielded the first questions.

Asked whether a COVID-19 vaccine might be available in 2020, Johnson replied that there are more than 165 vaccines being developed, 27 of which are already in a human-testing phase. Roshon said that while the world awaits a vaccine, preventing the spread of the virus largely depends on the actions of individuals, particularly hand washing, wearing a mask and social distancing.

“The fastest vaccine development that we’ve ever seen in human history was the mumps vaccine, and it took about four years,” Roshon said. “So even if we can cut that in half, we have a long way to go.”

Roshon said scientists working to develop a vaccine are doing “amazing work,” and that there’s hope that a vaccine will be available shortly, “but there is still some uncertainty.”

Roshon was asked about the potential severity of COVID-19 in pediatric patients and young adults, and about their potential for transmitting the disease.

“The real answer is, we don’t know,” he said. “We know that kids are, in general, resistant to getting severe disease. But a child is four times more likely to end up in the pediatric intensive care unit from influenza than they are from [the coronavirus]. But the kicker is that if we don’t control the spread, there will be a huge number of COVID-19 cases and the pediatric population will see sick kids.”

Roshon said that children are able to transmit the virus, but people with minimal symptoms tend to be less of a transmission threat, so the risk of an asymptomatic child transmitting the disease is low and “fairly easily mitigated by … mask wearing, hand washing and distancing.”

He also weighed in on how kids can cope with wearing personal protective equipment, which he noted likely will be difficult for younger students.

The key, Roshon said, will be to teach younger kids how to adhere to their school’s protocols the same way they’re taught to do most other things — modeling by adults.

“We tell them why it’s important,” Roshon said. “We show them the adults are wearing masks, the adults are keeping distance and we reward them for doing that and redirect them when they’re not doing it. If we have every adult, every politician, every teacher, every figure in this country doing the right things, then it will be much easier.”

Marigny Klaber, an epidemiologist for El Paso County Public Health, was asked how her department and schools will work together in the event of a school- or district-wide outbreak.

Klaber said Public Health will take a non-punitive and collaborative approach. She said each school will be responsible for reporting cases, either confirmed or suspected, as soon as they are identified. And when a school identifies a sick student, teacher or staff member, they will be required to note who has come in contact with that person.

“They need to ensure that those individuals who have been exposed, or are sick, are excluded from school for the appropriate time frame,” Klaber said. “And then, on the Public Health side of things, we’ll be providing disease-control guidance, cleaning and disinfection recommendations, and [we’ll be] conducting a disease investigation for anyone who tests positive.”

Public Health also has staff members available to teachers and school officials to address any concerns in a timely manner.

“It’s important to understand that each and every outbreak is going to be unique,” she said. “Public Health is going to work with the school and/or district to manage each one as it relates to that particular setting and situation.”

Asked about circumstances that would lead an El Paso County school to pivot entirely to remote learning, Klaber said the potential for schools changing models, sometimes overnight, will persist for the foreseeable future.

“There are likely to be intermittent disruptions to classrooms, or to schools, or districts,” Klaber said.

If a case is identified in a classroom or cohort, that group will need to be isolated from the rest of the school for a total of 14 days.

If there are five or more classrooms or cohorts with confirmed cases, Klaber said, or 5 percent of the school’s population consisting of no fewer than 10 people, Public Health will seek to close the school entirely for 14 days.

At the district level, Klaber said closures will take place in accordance with Colorado Department of Education guidance and district-wide decisions will be made in conjunction with Public Health.

Because the virus is primarily transmitted indoors (Roshon referenced a Chinese study that showed of 7,000 cases examined, only two were contracted outdoors) Cory Notestine, the executive director of student success and wellness for D11, spoke about the importance of fresh air for students.

“We do look at the ability of our HVAC systems to bring in greater amounts of fresh air than they currently are. So we’re increasing those capabilities within our school system,” Notestine said. “And [we’re] also building opportunities for students to get out of the classroom, get outside while it’s still nice, take the masks off, play on the playground and still get physical exercise. I think finding schedules that are conducive for those breaks will be vitally important. Those are things that schools have looked at doing, have put in place and are building schedules to accommodate.”

Thomas, of D11, was asked about the district’s plans for reopening for the fall semester.

He said it’s a “very organic process” for the district, which will rely on the most recent available Public Health information to determine whether students are safe in D11 schools.

“We’ve let our communities know that our decisions and how we open are very subject to change without much notice,” Thomas said.

He also touched on ways to ensure accessibility for students if the district is required to shift entirely to remote learning.

Thomas said the district is aware that many of its students do not have the necessary devices and resources at home for remote learning, and that the district is working on access plans to mitigate inequities that could cause some students to fall behind.

He said D11 is considering a wide range of options, including creating wireless hotspots and mobile classrooms. In a worst-case scenario, the district could provide packets that would be mailed home to students until the district can procure and distribute the digital resources they need.

At the college and university level, Stephanie Hanenberg, executive director of health and wellness for UCCS, was asked about isolation and quarantine plans for higher education.

She said schools across the nation are relying on guidance from local and state health departments, as well as federal agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But because each campus and locale is handling the pandemic differently, she said each school is “really trying to do what’s right for their specific campus.”

Based on UCCS’ demographics, many students should be able to go home and quarantine if exposed to the virus, Hanenberg said. For students who can’t, the university has reserved several dorm rooms on campus where they would receive the same accommodations as any other student living on campus, with meals delivered to their rooms.

Hanenberg said there will be a variety of learning choices available.

“We do have the option for a lot of students to take online classes, so for those that are concerned about coming to the campus, we do encourage that they explore that until we get a handle on [the virus],” Hanenberg said. “We’re also making sure that, as people are coming to campus every day, they’re being screened. So everybody is asked to do a screening before coming to campus and take their temperature, and if they answer ‘Yes’ to any of the [symptom and exposure] questions or have a temperature greater than 100.4 degrees, that they refrain from coming to campus so we can keep everyone safe.”

Ending the forum on a positive note, Erika Tunson, principal of Monterey Elementary in Harrison School District 2, was asked if there have been any silver linings to the pandemic.

“I see this as an opportunity for educators to really be creative and innovative, because we cannot do what we’ve always done,” Tunson said. “So this is really a chance … to be creative, take risks, be innovative … because we cannot fall back on our old ways. COVID-19 has made us reimagine … how we [teach] in our public education system.”