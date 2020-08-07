Ordinance 1120 was passed by the Manitou Springs City Council this week. The ordinance extends the hours of operation for medical marijuana centers and retail marijuana stores until midnight and is expected to go into effect within the next few days.

The ordinance only allows for the dispensaries to extend business hours if they choose to do so, according to a news release issued by the city of Manitou Springs.

Each business must notify the Manitou Springs Planning Department of any anticipated changes, as well as post the new hours online and at their establishment.

“Our planning department and police department will be monitoring any community

impacts of the extended hours, as well as calls to our police department regarding late

night activity,” the release said, adding, “Additionally, we would like to thank our residents and businesses for their input during this process.”

Manitou Springs is home to Emerald Fields and Maggie’s Farm. Both dispensaries are licensed for recreational and medical cannabis sales.