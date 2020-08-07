The city of Colorado Springs has launched a new online store, ShopCOS.org, featuring Olympic City USA-branded merchandise. According to a news release issued by the city, the site offers 13 products, including clothing and accessories, “with long-term goals to increase the variety and selection of merchandise based on demand.”

Doug Price, Visit COS president and CEO, said in the release, “The Olympic City USA branding initiative has always been about boosting three things – civic pride, tourism, and economic development. ShopCOS.org is a direct extension of those goals. Now, residents can literally wear their love for Colorado Springs on their sleeves and visitors can take home a memory from their stay in our city, all through the convenience of online shopping.”

Previously, Olympic City USA gear could only be found at a handful of locations, including the Colorado Springs Airport, the Team USA Shop at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center, and the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

“ShopCOS.org gives residents and visitors the opportunity to purchase Olympic City USA merchandise from anywhere in the United States,” the release said, adding that “[b]ecause of the city’s branding agreement with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to legally use the ‘Olympic City USA’ terminology, the [city] is able to co-brand merchandise through approved USOPC licensees and can proudly leverage the internationally-recognized Team USA brand.”

Proceeds from the online store go towards the Olympic City USA gift trust fund, the release said, and “are used to support youth programming, tourism and civic pride initiatives.”