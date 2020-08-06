The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC launched a package of resources called “Clocking in from the Kitchen Table: tools to help your company effectively telecommute.” The package, according to a news release issued by the chamber, consists of an interactive infographic toolkit and a Telephone Town Hall with Employers Council and Mike Juran, CEO of Altia.

“The Chamber & EDC recently made a commitment to advocate for increased teleworking throughout the business community,” the release said. “This is a critical step to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Dirk Draper, president & CEO for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, said in the news release, “Through our work with the Regional Recovery Council and strong partnership with Public Health, we’ve been working to reopen and keep our economy open. We are asking businesses to encourage their employees to telecommute as much as possible. This toolkit and town hall offer employers and employees alike resources to effectively get their job done – from home.”

Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health Director, said in the release, “Public Health is focused on helping our community respond and recover safely from this pandemic. We’ve seen positive results in terms of reducing barriers to care for our clients, including many of our community health services such as access to healthy food, using best telecommuting practices in our own operating model. We’re encouraged to see the level of innovation and adaptability the business community has demonstrated, and we look forward to seeing more businesses embrace telecommuting as a targeted strategy to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our county.”

The Telephone Town Hall will take place at 10 a.m., Aug. 7. Registration will close three hours before the event.

The virtual town hall with feature Chelsea Fryman of Employers Council and Mike Juran of Altia who will cover effectively transitioning teams to telecommuting. Fryman will share best practices from the human resources and management perspective. Juran will share how his team has successfully implemented 100 percent telecommuting for its Colorado Springs workforce. Register here.