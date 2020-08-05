Cases of COVID-19 in Colorado are beginning to plateau as a result of the statewide mask-wearing mandate and bar closures, Gov. Jared Polis said Aug 4.

At a briefing on the state’s response to the pandemic, Polis said Colorado’s efforts in social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing have put Colorado in a “better place” than some of its neighboring states, but reiterated that getting cases to decrease, rather than just plateauing, will require further resolve.

Polis’ office also provided an update on the Attorney General’s office issuing a cease-and-desist letter to Live Entertainment — a company that has been hosting large-scale events in Weld County.

The AG’s office has now sent cease-and-desist orders to the organizers and promoters — Adixion Music — as well as the venue — Imperial Horse Racing Facility, in Pierce — to stop the illegal events, Polis’ office said.

The governor is discouraging Coloradans from purchasing tickets or attending these types of events to prevent community spread of the coronavirus, and noted that ticket holders may end up being scammed out of their money when events are shut down.

Polis also announced that starting Aug. 6, the Colorado COVID Relief Fund will begin accepting applications for its sixth round of funding. Organizations will need to apply by Aug. 20 at 7 p.m., and eligible community-based organizations across Colorado may apply for a general operating grant of up to $25,000.

The relief fund will also accept applications from collaborative efforts that include three or more organizations in order to encourage community and regional coordination. All information will be updated on helpcoloradonow.org on Aug. 5, and interested parties should email helpcoloradonow@state.co.us. To date, the fund has raised more than $22 million and distributed $16.4 million to more than 750 organizations serving Coloradans in all 64 counties, according to Polis’ office.

Polis also announced Tuesday that after speaking with Vice President Mike Pence over the weekend, the National Guard’s deployment in the state has been extended through the end of the year. Last week, the Colorado National Guard reached a testing milestone in support of the state’s ongoing COVID-19 testing having tested 20,000 Coloradans at 122 testing sites in 28 counties and 34 cities.

Polis also extended an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency and providing additional funds for the pandemic response.

The order is now set to expire on Sept. 3, unless extended further.