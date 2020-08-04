The city of Colorado Springs is looking for a new partner to operate the Westside Community Center.

The city posted a Request for Information Aug. 3, seeking to identify qualified firms for development and operation of the center. Responses are due Sept. 1, after which the city will consider whether to issue a formal request for proposals.

The Woodmen Valley Chapel’s Center for Strategic Ministry LLC began operating the community center in 2010 due to the economic downturn of 2009-10, when the city faced serious budget shortfalls that threatened a number of services including the operation of its community centers.

Since 2010, the partnership has provided more than 100 programs and services for more than 70,000 participants each year, according to a news release.

Woodmen Valley Chapel is now looking to direct its resources toward supporting and reestablishing other neighborhoods as it has the westside.

“The City of Colorado Springs greatly appreciates the past decade of service to the Westside neighborhood and the community as a whole through Woodmen Valley Chapel’s support of the Westside Community Center,” said Karen Palus, Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services director. “Thousands of our citizens have benefitted from the wide range of opportunities provided by our partner organization. Having this kind of positive impact in the community is what our department strives for with each and every facility and program.”

With this goal in mind, the city is interested in exploring options for the Westside Center and ensuring that it emerges as a vibrant and financially viable entity providing substantial and sustained benefits to the Westside neighborhood and residents citywide.

Located at 1628 W. Bijou St., the Westside Community Center was originally the home of the Buena Vista Elementary School. The site encompasses an entire city block and includes three buildings, a new playground and a robust community garden.

The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department continues to operate three community centers: Deerfield Hills, Hillside and Meadows Park.

Each center strives to effectively develop creative solutions to improve the quality of life in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Unique partnerships between neighborhood associations, churches, schools, nonprofit agencies, private businesses and military installations allow the centers to create an unparalleled environment for learning, recreation and personal growth at a single site for youth, families, the elderly and those with special needs.