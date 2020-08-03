The issue: Can the Olympic museum breathe fresh energy into area tourism?

What we think: The $91 million investment could pay dividends for generations.

Tell us what you think: Send us an email at editorial@csbj.com.

This week, at long last, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame has become reality with the grand opening of the $91 million architectural masterpiece in southwest downtown Colorado Springs.

Our city and region have thrived for decades on the tourism industry, built around a long-established array of attractions. Families have flocked from near and far to enjoy Pikes Peak and its cog railway, Garden of the Gods, The Broadmoor, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Seven Falls, the U.S. Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs … the list seems endless.

Colorado Springs has tried repeatedly to add another component to its repertoire, going back to 1986 when the U.S. Olympic Committee’s board of directors first approved building an Olympic Hall of Fame here. There was actually a groundbreaking 33 years ago this week, on July 30, 1987, at the planned site east of U.S. 24 and north of Colorado Highway 94, with dignitaries including then-Gov. Roy Romer, longtime Mayor Robert Isaac and various Olympic leaders.

- Advertisement -

Alas, the savings-and-loan crash of the late 1980s doomed that project and developer Frank Aries, who left the city with an annexed monster in Banning Lewis Ranch that only now is coming within sight of fruition. Other possible sites would percolate for the Olympic Hall of Fame, but nothing ever took off until 2013, when city leaders seized upon the state’s Regional Tourism Act as a funding mechanism.

From the start of that quest seven years ago, the centerpiece was finally bringing that Olympic dream to reality. Not just as a hall of fame, but as a top-drawer, high-tech, immersive and interactive museum for the American Olympic and Paralympic movement, just a few blocks from the organization’s national headquarters.

Regardless of one’s perspective, it’s clear the Olympic Museum (not precisely correct, but that’s what most folks call it) has been done the right way. Two major ingredients have been Barrie Projects, building upon its experiences in developing content and presentation for other museums including the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, and Gallagher & Associates, which designed and crafted the exhibits, adding to its résumé topped by the National World War II Museum, the Grammy Museum and portions of the Smithsonian Institution. And, of course, Colorado Springs can be proud that the actual structure was done by our own GE Johnson Construction Co.

The goal all along has been to create a world-class showcase for Olympians and masses of everyday people who would embrace the idea. It already won the approval this week of Colorado Springs’ most famous Olympic star, 1968 figure-skating gold medalist Peggy Fleming.

Granted, the economic troubles caused by COVID-19 have impacted every aspect of our business environment, including tourism. The optimistic projections of 350,000 or more annual visitors won’t happen at the start.

But the COVID-19 crisis won’t last forever, and as we rebound to whatever our “new reality” becomes, Colorado Springs can feel good about having such an attraction to inject new enthusiasm onto our tourism stage. Add to that the planned return next spring of the Pikes Peak Cog Railway, followed by the new Summit House atop America’s Mountain, and visitors will have ample reasons to plan their vacations here for years to come.

Ah, but those replacements, as superb as they may be, aren’t quite the same as a unique new destination, always with fresh material and honorees to celebrate. No other city in America has anything like it, and that’s why the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Hall of Fame can have instant billing as the best new reason for outsiders to come. It’s not a stretch to label it as the key to our tourism industry’s future.

Not only that, but those of us who live here can enjoy it too (memberships are reasonably priced at usopm.org), as often as we want. After all, it’s truly ours.