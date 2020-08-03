Who was the greatest American of the 20th century? There are scores of worthy candidates. My short list might include Jim Thorpe, Lou Gehrig, Edna St. Vincent Millay, Inez Milholland, Albert Einstein, Franklin Roosevelt, George Marshall, Dorothy Day, Dwight Eisenhower and Martin Luther King Jr.

It’s a deliberately quirky list that leaves off obvious candidates and elevates obscure players in the Sturm und Drang of those chaotic times — so let’s separate the contenders from the pretenders.

The finalists: FDR, MLK and Ike. The winner: Dwight David Eisenhower. An obscure Army colonel at the eve of World War II, Eisenhower became Supreme Allied Commander in Europe in 1943. His extraordinary organizational skills, ability to work with difficult allies and strategic brilliance made him our nation’s greatest general — and that was just the beginning. On Nov. 4, 1952, he was elected to the first of two terms as president of the United States.

During his eight years in office, Eisenhower laid down foreign and domestic policy markers that shaped our country for decades. His was a business-friendly, progressive and internationalist administration. Voters loved him — he won both elections by landslides, losing only a few states in the then-solidly Democratic South.

Eisenhower tried his best to make a new Republican Party, one that embraced every region and every class.

“I have just one purpose,” he said in 1952, “and that is to build up a strong progressive Republican Party in this country. If the right wing wants a fight, they are going to get it.”

- Advertisement -

He didn’t succeed. In his farewell address, he shared his vision of our nation.

“Throughout America’s adventure in free government, our basic purposes have been to keep the peace; to foster progress in human achievement, and to enhance liberty, dignity and integrity among people and among nations,” Ike said. “To strive for less would be unworthy of a free and religious people. Any failure traceable to arrogance, or our lack of comprehension or readiness to sacrifice, would inflict upon us grievous hurt both at home and abroad.”

In this, the summer of our discontent, we can resolve to do better. And strangely enough, our nonpartisan city government conforms to Eisenhower’s vision of progressive Republicanism.

Consider the Colorado Springs mayor and City Council. In a 2019 photograph, the group seems pretty retro — eight old white guys and two women, one of them Hispanic. It’s reasonable to call for a more diverse bunch, with more women, younger folks and people of color. I suspect that we’ll get that in the municipal elections of 2021 and 2023, but it’ll be interesting to see whether council’s progressivism continues.

The photograph includes five military retirees, one retired criminal defense investigator, four attorneys, two former state elected officials and one prominent local businessman (two of the attorneys are also military retirees). They are, without exception, smart, thoughtful and independent. As led by Mayor John Suthers, they’ve been risk-taking progressives and cautious conservatives (often on the same day). They’ve all had successful careers and have nothing to prove, no particular axes to grind and no political debts to pay.

Some may fault them now for refusing to put retail cannabis on the ballot, especially at a time when it’s virtually impossible to circulate voter-initiated petitions. Ike would likely have approved, believing that leaders in difficult times should not support measures that increase stress and deepen division.

In April 2021, Councilors Jill Gaebler, Don Knight and Andy Pico will be termed out (Pico could leave sooner if he’s elected to the Legislature), while Mayor John Suthers, Bill Murray and Tom Strand will meet the same fate in 2023. The names will change, but Ike’s spirit may live on.

Thanks to a recently rediscovered clipping from The Gazette the other day — dated May 17, 1952 — I may be the person to carry Ike’s banner. The headline: Gen. Eisenhower nominated at Steele Mock GOP Convention. The photo caption: John Hazlehurst gives the keynote speech in a Republican convention held Thursday by sixth graders of Steele School. There I am, in all my 11-year-old glory.

Talk about moderate Republican cred! I could run as a representative of the Super Senior 80+ community, giving a voice to a soon-to-be unrepresented segment of our city. My campaign slogan: I’ll listen to you.

And if elected, I’ll use that $6,250 annual council stipend to buy a really great hearing aid.