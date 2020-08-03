Mayors of the Pikes Peak region’s small towns are struggling with the state’s COVID-19 directives and relying on regional partners — and each other — to fight the pandemic.

Asked at the 2020 Mayors Panel whether local communities have enough power and resources to battle COVID-19, or whether they think too much power resides with the state, Mayor John Graham of Manitou Springs said the state has provided some direction and cohesiveness to COVID-19 policies, but localities are having to rely on their own resources as well.

“I think some of the learning curve is on us,” Graham said during the panel discussion, presented July 23 at The Pinery at the Hill by the Business Journal and Nunn Construction. “We’re going to have to step up and do things on our own. A lot of times that means figuring out what the state wants to do or what authority rests with the state.”

Graham pointed to Manitou’s emergency mask ordinance, which requires the wearing of face coverings indoors and out when at least 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible, implemented shortly before the state mask order went into effect July 17.

“Sometimes we just don’t have the wherewithal or the manpower to be able to move forward,” said Mayor Gabriel Ortega of Fountain, one of five mayors who spoke at the event. “So we really rely on our partners regionally, like the city of Colorado Springs, El Paso County … and the state as well.”

Although that can be a “double-edged sword” if smaller communities don’t get their share of assistance or feel like they have less control than larger cities, “so far we’ve been very fortunate that our partners have really looked out for everybody,” Ortega said.

- Advertisement -

He said he thinks El Paso County has done a good job in making sure everyone gets a fair share of CARES Act funding, and he stressed that working together regionally is crucial.

“We’ll continue pushing forward and pushing the state as much as we have to,” Ortega said.

Monument Mayor Don Wilson said small communities always struggle with unfunded mandates and that his city has had trouble understanding some of the state’s COVID-19 directives.

“What might work in a larger city may not work for some of the other ones here,” Wilson said. “We do need direction, but we need that direction to be clear and straightforward. The state has been very clear on certain things and very unclear on others.”

Wilson said Monument’s businesses that “just don’t fit into any of the state regulations” have been suffering, “and we have spent way too much time trying to figure out what the state wants versus what works for our community.”

He said he and other small-town mayors “will continue to watch that and make sure that our local communities continue to work with each other.”

Woodland Park Mayor Val Carr agreed.

“A lot of the principles handed down from Denver really don’t apply to us,” Carr said. “We have a very libertarian-based community, and so we have a lot of pull and tug on mask wearing and social distancing and things like that.”

Because of its smaller size, Woodland Park relies on Teller County to help file variances that do fit the town.

“We do not have the capability to initiate things, but we are trying to be very common-sensical about things,” Carr said.

As the leader of Colorado Springs, “I have an appropriate level of power to deal with the COVID crisis,” Mayor John Suthers said. “I have the power to do anything more restrictive than the state or the health department, but I can’t do anything less restrictive. … For the most part, I do think that the governor has clearly been listening to the state health department and dealing with this through the local health departments, and I think that’s the appropriate way to do it.”

CITIES’ CONCERNS

Moderator Bryan Grossman, editor-in-chief at the Business Journal’s owner, Colorado Publishing House, asked the mayors to talk about individual issues in their towns.

Graham addressed the Manitou Incline, which Manitou’s council voted to shut down March 17. Since then, the city has been negotiating with the Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation Department and other stakeholders to reopen the Incline while looking to solve the noise, traffic and crowding issues the Incline has presented in Manitou.

“It’s drawn a huge amount of energy out of the community,” Graham said, noting that better communication between Manitou and Colorado Springs “would have probably been useful.

“This is an ongoing topic,” he said. “We haven’t got a solution yet. … I don’t want to prejudice any potential solution or any direction or progress that we might be making, and I’m hoping we are making some.”

Suthers talked about Colorado Springs’ budget shortfall. He said the city has already cut about $22 million and has transferred $3 million from its reserves to the general fund, which finances the city’s operations.

“If we have to cut more, we’ll cut more,” he said.

Suthers said the city has instituted a hiring freeze and now has 200 fewer employees than it had at the end of last year.

He said the city probably will be asking for voters’ support to keep tax revenue that otherwise would be refunded to taxpayers under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights amendment and to suspend the amendment’s “ratchet-down” provision that reduces the TABOR base rate when there is a decline in revenue.

“We will probably ask the voters in November to allow us not to have to ratchet down to 2020, but to keep the 2019 base,” Suthers said. “The polling we’ve done looks pretty good.”

Asked how Monument used $554,000 in CARES Act funding, Wilson said he and the town board earmarked $300,000 for grants to the community’s businesses.

The town has set up a committee to evaluate applications, and the funds will be distributed next week.

“We actually wanted to approach the county on getting more funds,” Wilson said, because Monument’s businesses serve 16 surrounding residential areas.

“Monument is the focus for retail and services in the area, and that area is three times our population,” he said.

Carr said Woodland Park’s biggest issue is that “we’re not a destination town — we’re a drive-through town. … How do you stop people without putting a semaphore out in the middle of [U.S. Highway] 24?”

Carr said Woodland Park borrowed Monument’s application form for a business grant program.

“We have some funds we’re going to be distributing shortly,” he said.

Ortega said Fountain was experiencing significant commercial development before COVID-19.

“It may have slowed down for a little bit, but our momentum has continued,” he said. “The landscape has changed of how we do that — you know, all virtual … but I think it’s also made things a little bit more efficient as well in being able to move things a little bit quicker in some aspects. So good news for us on that one.”

LOOKING TOWARD RECOVERY

The five mayors also weighed in on their cities’ greatest strengths and challenges when it comes to economic recovery.

“The diversity of the economy is the greatest strength,” Suthers said, pointing especially to the military and construction sectors, which continue to do well.

“While we’ve seen significant sales tax decreases, we’ve actually seen some significant increases in use tax,” he said. “I think we’re up 10 percent. … A lot of the homebuilders told me they had their best month in June, which is mind-boggling to me. But folks are buying those homes, they’re moving into those homes, and they’re going out and buying furniture, landscaping and everything else for those homes.”

On the other hand, tourism and travel have suffered.

It could take two or three years for tourism to rebound, “so we’re asking the Texans to keep on coming, the Oklahomans … and we’re asking people in Colorado to do staycations,” Suthers said. “I think that will be the emphasis until airline travel recovers.”

Manitou Springs’ economy “is pretty lopsided — we’re traditionally tourism and hospitality,” Graham said.

Manitou’s businesses have faced dis-

asters before, in the form of fire and floods, and are taking a Spartan approach, he said.

“I think the resiliency and the attitude of people is a big deal,” Graham said. “Our market now is people who live within a three-hour drive of Manitou Springs. So that’s where our focus is going to be near-term. Longer term, I’d like to see some diversity, but one thing at a time.”

Ortega cited Fountain’s exponential growth as a factor in helping the city become a bigger regional player and a model for other small cities.

“We work really hard to ensure that we’re doing growth smart and providing the services that we need to provide our citizens,” he said.

Wilson said Monument revamped its economic growth plan about nine months ago with a more aggressive approach to about 800 undeveloped commercial acres.

“We started making progress on our plan, and then this [pandemic] hit,” Wilson said. “Our challenge is getting rebooted after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Carr said Woodland Park’s staff and an active volunteer contingent are its biggest assets.

“Our traffic through town is just like it is every year,” he said. “Getting people to stop is our constant challenge, whether it’s COVID or not.”