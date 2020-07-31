Matt Kubiak has a track record of achievement.

A runner in high school and college, he earned an endorsement from Reebok and competed professionally for several years. He was also a professional rodeo cowboy until an injury ended that career.

“As an athlete, I was very much focused on myself,” he said. But after the injury, “there was this shift that happened — I started trying to give back any way that I could. That led me to where I’m at today.”

Kubiak, a sales engineer at Axis Business Technologies, community activist and father of five, brings the same excellence and accomplishment he pursued as an athlete to everything he does.

In fact, he accomplishes so much that one wonders whether he has more than 24 hours in his days.

“I’m an adrenalin guy,” he said. “I don’t sleep much.”

He said his wife, Brooke, is very supportive and that his employer “is very willing to let me do the things I do.”

His nominator, Haley Chapin, executive director of Tri-Lakes Cares, said Kubiak works tirelessly in business and volunteer roles, all while raising five children and being a high achiever at work.

His volunteer involvement (a list that would fill this space) includes chairing the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce’s young professionals committee and the community engagement committee of Pikes Peak Pros; serving on the Banning Lewis Ranch Foundation executive committee and the race logistics committee of the Race Against Suicide; taking a leadership position with Colorado Springs Rising Professionals; and sitting on three boards of directors.

Kubiak said his choices of volunteer organizations coincide with his interests and passions. His first volunteer experience was with the Banning Lewis Ranch Foundation.

“I got involved with that organization because I wanted to help out with their 5K road race,” he said. “The director of that foundation is connected to just about everybody in this community, and she just started introducing me to people.”

He encourages young professionals to take active roles in serving the community, because it is both satisfying and beneficial to their careers.

Those who know Kubiak describe him as charismatic, a gifted negotiator, supportive of his colleagues, caring and compassionate.

“He exemplifies what a true business professional should be,” said Courtney Deuser, development officer of The Place (formerly Urban Peak Colorado Springs), an organization that helps youths overcome homelessness.

Deuser said she worked with Kubiak on a project that helped her organization connect with businesses it would not otherwise have been able to reach.

“He leveraged his network … to ensure one of the most successful donation drives I have seen in the two years I have been with the organization,” she said.

Chapin said Kubiak “not only deserves to be recognized for all he has done and continues to do for our community, but he also embodies all the qualities, traits and experiences that a Rising Star ought to have.”