Colorado’s General Election will go ahead as scheduled Nov. 3, Secretary of State Jena Griswold reaffirmed July 30.

Griswold’s announcement comes in response to President Donald Trump’s assertion that the election could be moved or delayed due to COVID-19, and his unfounded claims related to vote by mail.

“During the Civil War, world wars, and the Great Depression, Americans have been able to exercise their fundamental right to vote. President Trump does not have the authority to move the election date and I will make sure Colorado’s election takes place on November 3 as scheduled,” Griswold said.

“The President is also wrong on vote by mail. Vote by mail is safe and secure, and ensures that voters can have their voices heard even during a pandemic.”

Trump tweeted Thursday morning: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

The president does not have the authority to move the date of a federal election, and lawmakers from both parties said the election would not be delayed.

- Advertisement -

The New York Times reported Rep. Kevin McCarthy, House minority leader, said, “Never in the history of the federal elections have we not held an election, and we should go forward.”

In an interview with WNKY TV in Kentucky, Sen. Mitch McConnell said, “Never in the history of the country, through wars, depressions, and the Civil War have we ever not had a federally scheduled election on time, and we’ll find a way to do that again this Nov. 3.”

Griswold said, “As explicitly stated in the Constitution of the United States, only Congress has the power to move or change a presidential election date. …

“Colorado’s vote by mail system is the national model for election security and access. Secretaries of State and other elected officials from both parties have overwhelmingly supported Colorado’s vote by mail method and President Trump’s own former Secretary of Homeland Security commended Colorado’s election security.

“Colorado consistently leads the nation in voter turnout with Republicans, Democrats, and Independents all using mail ballots. In fact, in the recent State Primary, Republican voters opted to use mail ballots at a higher rate than Democratic voters by a percentage of 99.4 percent to 99.2 percent.”

County clerks will begin sending ballots to every registered voter starting on Oct. 9.

For more information on Colorado’s elections, visit https://www.sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections/FAQs/GeneralInfoFAQ.html