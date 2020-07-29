Applications for Colorado’s first Independent Congressional and Legislative Redistricting Commissions will open Aug. 10, and the commissions’ website launched July 29.

The commissions are soliciting comment on draft applications for redistricting commissioners at the site: https://redistricting.colorado.gov/.

Commission staff will also be tweeting @CORedistricting

The draft applications can be viewed at the website, and there is also a link to provide written comments. Written comments will be accepted through Aug. 5, 2020.

Those wishing to testify in person about the applications may do so at a public meeting with commission staff at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31 at the Old State Library, Colorado State Capitol.

Social distancing practices at the Capitol will be followed for this hearing, and the commissions are encouraging those who plan to testify to sign up in advance on the website.

Commission staff is also seeking partner organizations to promote the commission applications and encourage participation from diverse communities.

Organizations interested in partnering should email colorado.redistricting2020@state.co.us.