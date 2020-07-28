Among Colorado universities, graduates of the Air Force Academy, Colorado School of Mines and University of Colorado Boulder earn the highest average starting salaries, according to a new study.

SmartAsset’s latest study draws the rankings from one of the key factors in its overarching study on America’s Best Value Colleges.

Air Force Academy grads start at an average salary of $76,300, while the average is $75,600 for School of Mines graduates and $57,800 for CU Boulder graduates.

The study also looked at college tuition, student living costs, average scholarships and grants, and student retention rate.

The top 10 for Colorado are here:

See the full study here: https://smartasset.com/student-loans/student-loan-calculator#Colorado/salary