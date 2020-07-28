Colorado Springs’ Penrose-St. Francis Health Services and UCHealth Memorial Hospital rank third and sixth in Colorado, respectively, in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020-21 Best Hospitals rankings.

According to the rankings, released July 27, Penrose-St. Francis facilities ranked high for aortic valve, colon cancer, hip replacement and knee replacement surgery; and treatment of heart failure and COPD.

UCHealth Memorial scored as high performing in aortic valve, heart bypass and knee replacement surgery and treatment of COPD.

The 31st edition of the Best Hospitals ranking of 581 U.S. hospitals lists 20 hospitals that achieved honor roll status for delivering exceptional treatment across multiple areas of care.

The top five hospitals on that list were the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota; the Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore; Presbyterian Hospital, New York; and the UCLA Medical Center. No Colorado hospitals made the honor roll.

The 2020-21 Best Hospitals rankings evaluated nearly every community hospital in America and scored them on their handling of 16 specialties and 10 procedures and conditions.

The rankings are produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

Debuting this year, U.S. News released a new cardiac rating that measures the quality of hospitals’ transcatheter aortic valve replacement programs. Developed in recent years, the procedure is rapidly being adopted as a minimally invasive alternative to aortic valve surgery.

The data used in the 2020-21 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings come from a period predating the COVID-19 pandemic and were not affected by the pandemic’s impact on hospitals.

However, the U.S. News rankings package includes special recognition of health professionals who have worked tirelessly, often at great personal risk, to care for COVID-19 patients.

The U.S. News Hospital Heroes series is a cornerstone of this year’s rankings package, profiling more than 65 health care heroes from across the country, along with commentary from top executives at hospitals who faced the pandemic head on.

“The pandemic has altered, perhaps permanently, how patients get care and from whom they get it,” Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News, said in a news release.

“No hospital’s clinical team came through this unprecedented health crisis unscathed. Our Hospital Heroes series is a tribute to recognizing individuals at urban and rural hospitals in communities across the country who have gone above and beyond during this unparalleled time in history.”

The coronavirus crisis also has unmasked the deadly effects of health disparities by race, ethnicity and other social determinants.

The U.S. News Hospital Heroes series highlights a community health equity leader, a doctor in hard-hit Navajo Nation and a public health leader who have spoken out about structural forces that drive racial and ethnic health inequities.

While health inequities have existed in the U.S. health care system since its inception, efforts to quantify these gaps in a comparable way across individual hospitals have been scarce.

U.S. News recently announced it will use more than three decades of experience in hospital quality measurement to contribute to the much-needed dialogue on disparities in hospital care.

In a new analysis published in the July 27 package, U.S. News examined seven years of Medicare records that reveal broad and enduring racial disparities in surgical care access and quality of that care.

Alongside these firsthand accounts, the 2020-21 Best Hospitals editorial package features commentaries from hospital leaders addressing ways hospitals and health systems are navigating the path forward along with reporting on topics from the rise in telemedicine to provider burnout and mental health strain stemming from the pandemic.

As America’s health care system copes with the lasting impacts of the global pandemic, the commentaries and features highlighting those hard at work serving their patients and communities supplement this year’s updated rankings.

U.S. News provides data-driven information and guidance to help patients, their families, and their physicians navigate their health care options.

For the full rankings, visit Best Hospitals or use #BestHospitals on Facebook and Twitter.