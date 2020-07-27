Anticipating a busy wildfire season, the American Red Cross of Colorado has put out a call for volunteers.

Eric Myers, interim regional disaster manager for the Red Cross, said with the ongoing pandemic it will be challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country in case of an emergency. The Red Cross needs more local volunteers.

There’s also a particular need for volunteers who can support sheltering efforts. Due to COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing people who need a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible. If hotel stays aren’t possible, the Red Cross said it will open traditional shelters.

To help keep people safe during the pandemic, the agency said additional precautions are in place and special training has been developed for its workforce.

The Red Cross needs volunteers to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and to perform other vital tasks. Both associate and supervisory level opportunities are available.

Volunteers are also needed in shelters to help assess people’s health.

The Red Cross is also needs support for its health services and is looking to recruit any qualified RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with an active, current and unencumbered license.

Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. RNs will supervise all clinical tasks.

Roles are also available for Certified Nursing Assistants, Certified Home Health Aides, student nurses and medical students.

The Red Cross says it needs volunteers who can provide care as delegated by a licensed nurse in shelters, which could include assisting with activities of daily living, personal assistance services, providing health education and helping to replace medications, durable medical equipment or consumable medical supplies.

Because people take their pets with them when they leave their homes during an emergency, the Red Cross is also looking for established partner organizations that can help support pet sheltering efforts.

If you’re interested in volunteering, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact the agency’s Volunteer Services Recruitment Manager, Carrie Kemp at carrie.kemp@redcross.org.