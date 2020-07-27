Colorado’s virtual Small Business Week kicks off July 27, with free workshops, educational events, keynote speakers, and a small business awards ceremony.

Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center and Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado are partnering to promote the 8th Annual Small Business Week for the Pikes Peak Region, which runs through Friday, July 31 and has been restructured to be entirely virtual.

“If someone didn’t know the impact of small business before, they know the impact of small business now. During this week we are celebrating small businesses that unequivocally are the backbone of our economy,” said Aikta Marcoulier, executive director for Pikes Peak SBDC.

“They are the influencers on culture, vitality and innovation. We are excited to celebrate our 8th year by highlighting important topics of minority owned business, wellness, and the Olympic and Paralympic Museum impact on tourism and small business.”

Daily workshops and events include:

Olympic City USA — Eye on the Prize: a free virtual broadcast from the New United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum with a panel and tour

- Advertisement -

Avoiding Burnout in Turbulent Times: a virtual event including Tom Carter, Vice President of Kaiser Permanente’s Workforce Health Consulting Group, and a sneak peek of 3E’s Comedy Club

Office Hours with a Banker: PPP Forgiveness/Main Street Lending Program/SBA Initiatives: U.S. Bank panelists will give a 15-minute presentation on these COVID-19 relief programs available to small businesses then open up the platform to answer questions

Supporting Minority-Owned Business: This panel will discuss how consumers can support minority-owned businesses in the local community and contribute through supplier diversity initiatives; and how minority owned businesses can learn about the opportunities to grow through certifications and find opportunities utilizing the Minority Business Office of Colorado.

Small Business Awards Celebration

This year’s Small Business Finalists are:

Small Business Person: Jennifer Farnes, Renee Green, Trevor Terrill

Small Business Champion: Bob Kittridge, Lola Woloch, Rodney Gullatte Jr.

Small Business Young Entrepreneur: Latrina Ollie, Tiffany Cox, Trevor Terrill

Small Business Family Owned: Bills Plumbing and Drain, Michael Podczervinski, Day Lily Salon, Rhonda Cicak, Goldminers Nuts and Candy, Manuel Vasquez

Small Business Veteran Owned: Hike for Life, Bruce McClintock, Spice Island Grill, Claudette Hutchinson, ViewPoints Psychotherapy Services, James Garofalo

In lieu of the annual Food Truck Cook-Off, BBB of Southern Colorado and Pikes Peak SBDC have launched a self-guided culinary tour of local food trucks with “A License to Eat.”

The License to East promotional booklet includes a free entrée ($10 value) to be redeemed during Small Business Week, along with discounts valid until April 30, 2021 when the Food Truck Cook-Off can safely return to the Broadmoor World Arena. Visit PikesPeakSBDC.org/sbw

“We are proud of the small businesses in southern Colorado,” said Jonathan Liebert, CEO and executive director of BBB of Southern Colorado. “Their innovation and dedication to their work is what drives our economy, and it is imperative that we continue to support and encourage small business owners.”