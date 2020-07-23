The Colorado Springs Airport continued to experience a downturn in numbers in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COS enplaned 10,460 passengers during June and saw a total of 21,130 passengers travel through the terminal, according to a news release issued July 22.

For the year to date, the airport’s total passenger count was 353,763, which represents a 53.2 percent decrease from 2019.

Load factors for the month of June increased from April and May numbers, but are still significantly lower than normal at 62.2 percent. Load factor measures the percentage of available seating capacity that is filled with passengers.

The airport recently announced a marketing campaign positioning COS as Colorado’s Small Airport.

The campaign notes that being small comes with big benefits, delivering a unique experience that bigger airports typically can’t, such as easy parking, small lines, small waits and small walks to gates.

It means friendliness, safety and comfort that makes the time people spend in the airport more enjoyable, a news release from the airport states.

The campaign stresses that COS is here to support the community, connect people and reduce stress.

Even with less traffic, the airport’s No. 1 priority is the safety of travelers and employees, the news release states.

Effective July 6, everyone must wear a mask or face covering when entering the airport. Around the airport, travelers will find signage regarding best practices for social distancing, mask usage, plastic shield barriers, increase of surface disinfection and reduced touchpoints in their travel experience.

Employees of all four carriers — American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines and United Airlines — and the airport are required to complete temperature scans before entering their work spaces.

Further information about each carrier’s precautions can be found at:

Airlines continue to evaluate air services needs, and carriers have added times to their schedules this month, airport spokesperson Dana Schield said.

Currently, flights offered at COS include these destinations:

American: Daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday flights to Chicago (ORD)

Delta: Daily flights to Salt Lake City (SLC)

Frontier: Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday flights to Las Vegas (LAS) and Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday flights to Phoenix (PHX).

United: Daily flights to Denver (DEN) and a daily flight to Houston (IAH). A daily flight to Chicago (ORD) will begin in August.

For more information on the airport and COVID-19 precautions, visit FlyCOS.com.