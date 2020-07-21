UCCS is now a founding member of Space ISAC, which was welcomed into the National Council of ISACs on July 16.

The university joins Kratos Defense, Booz Allen Hamilton, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, MITRE, SES, Parsons Corporation and Purdue University to build collaboration across the global space industry. Gretchen Bliss, UCCS’ director of cybersecurity programs, will sit on the Space ISAC Board.

UCCS’ membership creates new access for the Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center to Colorado’s space and cybersecurity ecosystems, and to UCCS’ cybersecurity engineer students and graduates.

“UCCS is uniquely positioned to provide the cybersecurity workforce and research that industry and government are looking for with the headquarters of the Space ISAC, National Cybersecurity Center and Exponential Impact all located in our cybersecurity building,” Bliss said.

“Our students and faculty will be able to collaborate with the leading organizations, government, academia and industry in the space and cybersecurity fields on education, training and research. They’ll be able to provide timely, effective solutions to hard problems at the national level.”

Space ISAC, the nation’s only space-dedicated information sharing and analysis center, is based in Colorado Springs and was unveiled in April 2019 during a classified session at the 35th Space Symposium. In addition to founding members, it began accepting general membership on May 1, 2020.

The Space ISAC and National Cybersecurity Center share space in UCCS’ cybersecurity building. The Business Journal reported April 27 that the Space ISAC is set to expand its footprint next year, with the construction of a Cyber Vulnerability Lab and a Watch Center, covering 7,000 square feet in its space at the NCC.

That’s part of a larger buildout at the sprawling facility that houses the NCC, Space ISAC and Exponential Impact, funded by a $2.75 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant and matching funds.

Erin Miller, vice president of operations for Space ISAC at the National Cybersecurity Center, said, “With their cybersecurity program spanning across the College of Engineering, College of Business, and College of Public Affairs, UCCS is bringing a focus on cybersecurity specific to space unlike any other university.

“With the university’s proximity and close ties to both the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Space Command, their partnership will help the Space ISAC and our future growth of training programs reach untapped potential.”