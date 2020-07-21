The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum will open to the public on Thursday, July 30.

Located in southwest downtown Colorado Springs, the 60,000-square-foot museum is dedicated to the compelling stories of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes and the artifacts, media and technology behind the athletes.

General admission tickets go on sale 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, with prices ranging from $14.95 to $24.95. Memberships are currently on sale, and members will have early access to secure their tickets.

Both tickets and memberships can be found at tickets.usopm.org.

“The Olympic and Paralympic alumni community is excited that we now have a physical home for our stories in Olympic City USA, as well as a place for our families and friends to gather and celebrate,” said Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, 1984 Olympic champion and member of the USOPM Board. “We hope that every U.S. Olympian and Paralympian will find their way home to the museum.”

The museum features 12 galleries following a narrative arc that takes guests through Team USA athletes’ journeys.

Guests will experience these inspiring stories through cutting-edge technology that prioritizes accessibility and inclusivity. Among the unique features is the Parade of Nations gallery, which gives guests the virtual experience of walking into the Olympic stadium along with members of Team USA.

The Athlete Training gallery allows guests to try six interactive sport demonstrations. The Lab demonstrates how science and technology maximize athletic performance.

“The stories of our Olympians and Paralympians are the stories of this nation’s history,” museum CEO Christopher Liedel said in a news release.

“Every American can see themselves in the members of Team USA and will be inspired by their dedication, perseverance and respect for the Olympic and Paralympic values. The Museum has the unique privilege of telling these stories, and we are ready and excited to share them with the world.”

Slightly more than three years in the making, the museum is one of the most accessible and interactive in the world.

Guests can customize their sport preferences and accessibility needs for a tour that is uniquely their own.

“Team USA and the Olympic and Paralympic Games have the incredible power to inspire and unite us, and I look forward to joining with fans from around the country and the world at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in celebration of great athletes and unforgettable moments,” said Sarah Hirshland, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee CEO.

Open seven days a week, the museum will provide timed ticketing and various wellness procedures to ensure guest safety. More information is at usopm.org/safety.

General admission ticket prices are:

Adults: $24.95

Children (3-12): $14.95

Seniors (65+): $19.95

Military (active duty or retired) or first responders with ID: $19.95

Children 2 and under free

Group tickets (15 or more):

Adults: $17.95

Children: $12.95

“The opening of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum is a significant milestone for the City of Colorado Springs — Olympic City USA,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said.

“We look forward to welcoming both residents and visitors to Colorado Springs to experience this world-class facility. Not only will the museum anchor the city’s southwest downtown redevelopment, it will also add significantly to our nearly half-billion-dollar sports industry here in Colorado Springs for decades to come, and it will be a wonderful tribute to our long history and connection with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movements.”