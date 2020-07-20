Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has been voted the 4th best zoo in North America in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

This time, America’s mountain Zoo was recognized in two categories: No. 4 Best Zoo in North America (up from No. 6 in 2019) and No. 2 Best Zoo Exhibit in North America, for its Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit (up from No. 5 in 2019).

This is the 4th consecutive year the Colorado Springs zoo has placed in the top 10 in the competition.

In a statement announcing the results, Bob Chastain, president and CEO of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, said the best zoo ranking “means even more to us this year, with the difficult times the Zoo has been going through in 2020.

“Even though the Zoo was closed due to virus restrictions for nearly three months, and we currently have limited capacity and other precautions in place, our fans and members still rally around us,” Chastain said.

Voting for the online contest was originally set to begin March 16, in the midst of COVID-19-related closures and nationwide stay-at-home orders.

Voting was temporarily paused on March 24, and reopened June 14 with voting through July 6.

Despite the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo closing to the public March 17, it received its highest ranking since 2018, when it also placed 4th in the Best Zoo in North America category.

Its Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit opened in the summer of 2008 and is home to a pack of endangered Mexican wolves, four Canada lynx, two North American porcupines, two bald eagles, two grizzly bears, three mountain lions, three river otters, a family of turkeys and a flock of wood ducks.

Its newest resident is an 8-week-old orphaned Alaskan moose, which moved into the exhibit July 15.

A panel of travel experts, recruited by USA TODAY editors, nominated 20 North American Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited zoos and exhibits, and supporters had a total of four weeks to cast their votes, once per day, for the nominees of their choice.

The top 10 zoos in North America, according to the USA TODAY contest:

1. Fort Worth Zoo, Fort Worth, Texas

2. Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Cincinnati, Ohio

3. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, Omaha, Nebraska

4. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Colorado Springs, Colorado

5. Brevard Zoo, Melbourne, Florida

6. Audubon Zoo, New Orleans, Louisiana

7. San Diego Zoo, San Diego, California

8. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Tucson, Arizona

9. Dallas Zoo, Dallas, Texas

10. Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, Palm Desert, California