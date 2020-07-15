Weber Street between Pikes Peak Avenue and Uintah Street is set to be converted from four travel-lanes to two travel-lanes, two bike lanes and a new center turn lane.

The new configuration will extend a key bicycle connection from downtown and create a neighborhood friendly street in the Near and Old North End neighborhoods.

The change will be made in conjunction with repaving set for mid-July.

“Changes to Weber Street make good on the City’s promise to add much needed north/south bicycle infrastructure to connect downtown to neighborhoods to the north,” said Tim Roberts, transportation planner for the city of Colorado Springs. “Adding bike infrastructure will create more neighborhood feel to this low volume roadway and will provide connections to several bike routes and key destinations without compromising traffic flow.”

The new traffic configuration will provide:

dedicated space separating people in cars and people on bikes;

connections to bike lanes and several key destinations;

a center turn to provide dedicated space that serves to improve traffic flow, and improves safety by reducing rear-end collisions; and

a shorter distance for pedestrians to cross and improved sight visibility between approaching vehicles and pedestrians.

Weber Street was identified in 2018 for roadway improvements and repaving based on traffic analysis and neighborhood input received during the Old/Near North End Transportation Study. A series of public meetings held between August 2017 and February 2018 identified traffic improvements to maintain neighborhood integrity while accommodating for continued growth in this area bordering downtown.

- Advertisement -

This corridor was outlined in the Experience Downtown Master Plan and the COS Bikes! Vision Map from the Bike Master Plan. It’s one of several downtown roadway projects that evolved out of public discussions in 2017 and 2018 to provide more bike connections and close infrastructure gaps downtown, according to the city.

Weber Street was identified in 2018 as a corridor to add bicycle infrastructure, and was scheduled for implementation in conjunction with repaving in 2020 because it allows for the new roadway configuration at no additional cost.

Weber Street between Uintah and Jackson streets will be restriped in tandem with repaving in 2021 to include bike infrastructure to provide a complete bicycle connection from downtown to neighborhoods to the north.

To see how the news traffic configuration will be implemented on Weber Street and information on the Old/Near North End Transportation Plan visit ColoradoSprings.gov/OneTransportationStudy