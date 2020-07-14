Six Front Range mayors from Pueblo to Woodland Park will talk about how they’re meeting the challenges of uncertain times at the annual Mayor’s Panel on July 23, sponsored by the Business Journal and Nunn Construction.

The mayors will discuss resources allotted to fighting COVID-19, budget shortfalls, how they are working cooperatively, and other topics from commercial development to the Manitou Incline.

The panel will include Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, Fountain Mayor Gabriel Ortiz, Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham, Woodland Park Mayor Val Carr, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar, Green Mountain Falls Mayor Jane Newberry, and Monument Mayor Don Wilson.

“For years the Colorado Springs Business Journal has brought together leaders from throughout the Pikes Peak region to discuss the area’s most pressing issues,” said Bryan Grossman, the Business Journal’s editor-in-chief.

“Seeing as how we’re halfway through a year unlike any we can remember, the event seems even more timely and important,” Grossman said.

“The Mayors Panel provides Business Journal readers with the opportunity to hear firsthand plans for our communities, from northern El Paso County to the southern reaches of the city, as well as some of the outlying areas,” he said. “No other local event brings together so many decision-makers under one roof.”

The event will be held 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 23 at The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Social distancing measures will be in place and virtual tickets are also available for those who prefer to watch from their office or home.

At the event, mayors will be seated at tables alone, with iPads and computers for Zoom. Guests will be seated two to a table, with a maximum of 50 people in the room. Masks will be required when not eating/drinking. Temperatures will be checked at the door.

Tickets and virtual tickets are available at csbj.com/events.