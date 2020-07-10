Bars and local alcohol dealers will be able to offer alcohol delivery and alcohol takeout — services that have buoyed them through the pandemic — under a bipartisan bill signed today.

Gov. Jared Polis also signed a second bipartisan bill that will give brewpubs more flexibility to sell the beer and malt liquor they produce at separate locations.

“The restaurant and service industry has been hit harder by the pandemic than almost any other industry in our state,” said Rep. Dylan Roberts (D-Avon), who sponsored SB20-213 with Rep. Colin Larson.

“Having the flexibility to sell alcohol for delivery and to-go has been a lifesaver for many restaurants in my district and across the state — for many, it was the sole reason they were able to stay in business. I am thankful that the governor signed my bill into law today because this will provide restaurants continued flexibility and revenue as we continue through these turbulent times.”

Under SB20-213, the bill that allows alcohol delivery and takeout by restaurants, bars, hotels and other licensed establishments, consumers must be at least 21 years old when they pick up alcohol. The order cannot have more than 750ml of spirits and no more than 72 fluid ounces of malt liquors, including hard cider. Deliveries must be made by a person who is 21 or older.

SB20-194, sponsored by Reps. Matt Gray and Kevin Van Winkle, will allow owners of more than one brewpub to sell beer manufactured at one brewpub at a different brewpub they own. This only applies to sales of beer to be consumed off premises.

As of March 2020, there are 180 licensed brewpubs in Colorado. Under SB20-194 they’ll have more flexibility to “navigate the new reality imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” House Democrats said in a news release.

“Coloradans love their craft beer, and takeout from our brewpubs has fortunately continued throughout the pandemic,” Gray (D-Broomfield) said in the release.

“This bill removes an arbitrary restriction from state law to give people more choice and brewers more opportunity. It’s a win-win, and I’m grateful to the Governor for signing it.”

Polis signed the bills at the Englewood Grand bar.