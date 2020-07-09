Pikes Peak United Way today announced the winners of its awards for volunteers and organizations that have had a great impact on the community over the past year.

“These individuals are usually honored during our annual Community Celebration event, which is held each summer at the end of our campaign year,” Pikes Peak United Way’s announcement said.

“Because of COVID-19, we will recognize our winners via video on PPUW social media.

“The award winners have all gone above and beyond in their dedication to Pikes Peak United Way’s mission of strengthening the Pikes Peak region by improving youth success and family stability.”

The S. Jerrard Smith Award went to Becky Medved. The award is presented to a person who “embodies qualities of community engagement and collaboration — someone who envisions the big picture and strives to make the Pikes Peak region a better place to live and work through their actions on key initiatives.”

Medved has served PPUW on its board and in an advisory role for many years.

The Spirit of Caring Award went to:



Small company — Blazer Electric Supply Company

Medium company — Kinder Morgan

Large company — City of Colorado Springs

The award recognizes companies and organizations that have raised money for Pikes Peak United Way through workplace campaigns, which allow employees to give through payroll deductions.

Pikes Peak United Way’s Most Valuable Player Award goes to Susan Wheelan, Director of El Paso County Public Health, “who led masterfully through the COVID-19 pandemic,” the announcement stated. “Her work on teen suicide prevention and youth substance abuse prevention have had great impact in El Paso County.”

PPUW also honored five dedicated volunteers: John Fandel, Corrie Smith, Gail Cullen, Michelle Talarico and Kerstin Pohina.