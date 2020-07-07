The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum will reopen to the public on Thursday, July 9, after receiving approval from El Paso County Public Health.

The museum will open from 10 a.m.-noon, noon-2 p.m., and 3-5 p.m. The staggered hours will allow time for comprehensive cleaning and disinfecting.

Visitors are encouraged to reserve free tickets online at cspm.org to promote physical distancing by limiting the number of visitors. Twenty tickets will be available for walk-ins during each time block and given on a first-come, first-served basis.

The maximum number of visitors allowed in a group is 10.

Face coverings are required for all staff and visitors. If visitors arrive without a face covering, the museum will have a limited number available.

All visitors will be asked to provide contact information to fulfill a requirement for contact tracing per El Paso County Public Health. This can be done upon arrival or through the online reservation process.

- Advertisement -

Staff will administer temperature checks and safety questions outside the museum for all visitors.

Signs will be displayed throughout the museum indicating traffic flow and encouraging physical distancing of 6 feet between groups.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the museum.

High-touch areas will be sanitized throughout the day with deep cleaning taking place 2-3 p.m. daily.

The following exhibits will be available to explore Pikes Peak Regional History:

Evidence: Finding the Facts about General William Jackson Palmer

Una Familia Grande: The Conejos Neighborhood Project

[Dis]Information: American Indians through the Lens of Roland Reed

The Story of Us: The Pikes Peak Region from A- Z

Cultural Crossroads: Highlights from the Museum’s Collection

Any Place North and West: African Americans in Colorado Springs

From Paris to Plains: Van Briggle Pottery in Colorado Springs

A Home of One’s Own: The Life of Helen Hunt Jackson

City of Sunshine: Health in the Pikes Peak Region

Beautifully restored Division I Courtroom

The following are not avaliable at this time:

Beads, Blankets and Buffalo children’s interactive exhibit

Touchscreens throughout the museum

The Museum Store

Patrons can also access many resources online, including:

Digital programs noted on the website’s event calendar at cspm.org.

The Collections and Research area at cspm.org/collections

The Story of Us: Pikes Peak Region A-Z online platform at cspmstoryofus.com

Numerous digital recordings of recent museum programming are on the museum’s YouTube channel.