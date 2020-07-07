In case 2020 hasn’t given us enough to worry about, ValuePenguin has a new study showing Colorado is in the top 5 states most at risk for natural disasters this year.

In Colorado, the study finds the projected annual property damage cost per household is $220. The state suffers $464 million in annual property damage due to natural disasters.

Colorado’s costliest year was 2017, mostly due to the largest hailstorm in state history.

“Natural disasters continue to increase as climate change worsens, but not all parts of the United States are affected equally,” the study says.

As the country enters its peak severe weather season, the study identifies the top 10 states where residents are most at risk from hardship due to natural disasters, and the average amount many will pay due to damage.

Disaster costs are highly concentrated in 10 states, which have footed the bill for 80 percent of total disaster costs since 2014.

The top 10 states most at risk for natural disasters are:

Texas Louisiana Florida California Colorado North Carolina Michigan New Mexico Nebraska Georgia

Key findings:

As a result of the coronavirus, 2020 is on pace to be the most disaster-heavy year. As of June 1, FEMA has declared more disasters this year than any other except 2011.

Hurricanes and flooding continue to be key causes.

Wildfires made a bigger impact over the last five years than during the previous period.

The financial impact of natural disasters hits hardest in Texas, where annual costs have averaged $1,478 per household over the last five years.

“Residents in these areas should review their homeowners insurance regularly and ensure they are taking steps to protect their homes and property,” the study says. “Some standard insurances may cover some disasters, but may not cover others.”

The full report is here: https://www.valuepenguin.com/property-insurance/states-most-at-risk-natural-disasters