Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast has been canceled for 2020.

“Times are turbulent, no doubt. Since early this year, we as a society have been asked to live each day surrounded by doubt, confusion and sacrifice,” today’s announcement from Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast and Pikes Peak Range Riders said.

“Unfortunately, the significant degree of uncertainty present today has required the cancellation of the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast. This decision was not reached easily and the street breakfast board worked diligently to investigate alternate plans. After careful consideration, it became clear that the street breakfast was not possible this year.”

The annual historic breakfast honors western heritage and kicks off the Pikes Peak Range Riders’ ride in support of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, which supports local military and their families.

“We are disappointed to announce that we are canceling the 2020 Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast in light of all of the challenges of late. This destination western heritage event has been going strong since 1936 and we look forward to putting on a wonderful fun celebratory event in 2021,” Kevin Kaveney, Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast co-chair said in the release.

The street breakfast will make a donation to Pikes Peak United Way to support their efforts in the Springs.

Elizabeth Quevedo of Pikes Peak United Way and Colorado Springs Promise said the donation “will be distributed to local agencies helping individuals hit hardest by COVID-19…

“Together, we are working hard to help those who need it the most,” she said.