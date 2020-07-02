The city’s Community Development Division awarded more than $700,000 in grants to 11 Springs nonprofit organizations through two programs aimed to assist low- to moderate-income families.

In March 2020, the Division received over $1.5 million in requests for funding through the 2020 Community Development Block Grants Public Services and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funds.

With only $450,000 available in 2020 Public Services funds and $230,000 in 2020 ESG funds, not all proposed projects could be funded, according to a news release from the city. The slight overage between the CDBG and ESG budget and what was awarded was covered by separate Fair Housing funds for one of the projects that qualified as a Fair Housing activity.

“These grant funds will help our local organizations serve Colorado Springs’ most vulnerable residents find safety and stability through housing and supportive services,” said Catherine Duarte, senior planner for the Community Development Division.

“By prioritizing these annual grant funds for very low-income families and focusing the City’s CDBG funds on housing, the Division is furthering goals of HomeCOS, the 2020 Annual Action Plan (for HUD funds), and the 2019 Colorado Springs Homelessness Initiative.”

Grant funding went to the following service providers:

2020 CDBG Public Services Grant Awards

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado ($35,500)

Community Partnership for Child Development ($25,000)

Lutheran Family Services ($30,000)

The Independence Center ($29,429)

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center ($50,000)

Family Promise ($50,000)

Sunshine Home Share ($30,000)

Brothers Redevelopment ($25,000)

Salvation Army ($100,000)

The Place ($50,000)

Springs Rescue Mission ($50,000)

The Public Services program is one component of the City’s $3.1 million CDBG fund. CDBG Public Services funds social services and/or other direct assistance to low-income individuals or households. The 2020 awardees’ projects reflect the community-driven priority of housing stability.

2020 Emergency Solutions Grant Awards

The Place – Youth Shelter and Street Outreach ($100,000)

The Place – Rapid Rehousing ($30,000)

Family Promise – Homelessness Prevention ($50,000)

Springs Rescue Mission – Emergency Shelter ($50,000)

ESG funds assist individuals and families who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness. The program prioritizes low-barrier projects that help individuals quickly regain stability in permanent housing after experiencing a housing crisis or homelessness.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awards grant funds by formula to jurisdictions every year. Cities and counties determine priorities for the use of these funds through research and public engagement. For more information about CDBG Public Services or ESG funds, contact communitydevelopment@coloradosprings.gov.