Best Shopping Center

The Promenade Shops at Briargate

The open-air shopping center on Briargate Parkway in north Colorado Springs features specialty retail stores like Anthropologie, Apple, lululemon and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, as well as restaurants like Ted’s Montana Grill, Panera Bread, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano.

According to its website, the shopping center is pet-friendly, and guests may take their pets into any establishment featuring a “Pets Welcome” decal in front of the store.

A major benefit of the center for the businesses located there, according to the center, is its outstanding location. The center’s website boasts that “160,954 people with an average household income of $100,000 live within 10 miles of Briargate,” and that “More than 100,000 vehicles pass through this area each day.”

thepromenadeshopsatbriargate.com | 719-265-6264

2. University Village Colorado

uvcshopping.com | 719-632-5000

3. First & Main Town Center

firstandmaintowncenter.com | 719-550-4660

Commercial Property Management

Griffis/Blessing Inc.

The Griffis/Blessing Inc. real estate services firm represents individual, corporate and institutional property owners all across the country. The commercial and residential management company is headquartered in Colorado Springs and has additional offices in Denver.

Griffis/Blessing offers comprehensive real estate asset management services, according to the company’s website, with a primary focus on multifamily and commercial property management and investment services.

Griffis/Blessing currently manages more than 5.4 million square feet of office, retail and industrial space and more than 8,000 apartment units.

“At Griffis/Blessing, we measure our success by the results we produce for clients,” the business’ website says. “To this end, all of our activities support our common goals: consistently placing the needs of our clients above all else and meeting those needs with superior levels of expertise and professionalism.”

griffisblessing.com | 719-520-1234

2. Olive Real Estate Management Services

olivereg.com | 719-598-3000

3. CameronButcher Company

cameronbutcher.com | 719-535-0500

Commercial Real Estate Brokerage

Olive Real Estate Group Inc.

A leader in the southern Colorado commercial real estate market, Olive Real Estate Group, according to its website, “serves clients as they expand, relocate, develop and invest” in Colorado Springs.

The company has been serving southern Colorado clients since 1976 and offers commercial real estate services in the areas of retail, office, industrial, multifamily, land sales and more.

The company also has a management arm, which manages commercial properties that include office and industrial buildings, as well as retail centers.

Lindsay Mendell, an administrative associate with the brokerage firm, said the company’s greatest strength is the collective experience of its brokers.

“A lot of our guys here have been in the business a very long time,” Mendell said. “They’re really hands-on, every single day. So there’s lot of experience and they’re all super friendly, outgoing, and willing to share their wisdom.”

olivereg.com | 719-598-3000

2. PCS Partners – Military Real Estate

thepcspartners.com | 719-238-2361

3. Hoff & Leigh

hoffleigh.com | 719-630-2277

Apartment Complex

Creekside at Palmer Park

The Creekside at Palmer Park apartment complex has been around since 2001 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans spanning 328 units. The property is managed by Griffis/Blessing Inc., and its residences feature open layouts, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, an in-home washer and dryer, and fully equipped kitchens with faux-granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and pantry. The complex also is renovating its clubhouse and has a playground, dog park, pool and spa for residents and their guests.

Sara Muise, the property manager for the complex, said it’s those luxury-style amenities that set Creekside at Palmer Park apart from its competitors.

“We also have a great staff. Griffis/Blessing really cares about their residents,” Muise said. “And the location is great.”

gbcreekside.com | 719-622-8300

2. University Village Apartments

theuniversityvillage.com | 719-598-6550

3. First and Main Apartments

firstandmainapartments.com | 719-634-7383

Residential Property Management Company

Diversified Association Management

Diversified Association Management is a full-service homeowners association management company that has served communities along the Front Range since 2005.

Its portfolio consists of more than 80 communities across the state, with properties ranging in size from 12 to 10,000 units.

According to the company’s website, its goal is “to provide exceptional management services while promoting strong neighborhoods in the associations” it manages.

Their services include management, accounting and maintenance.

“We tailor our Homeowner Association Management Services to provide EXACTLY what you need to manage your Condominium, Townhome, or Single-Family Homeowner Association,” the company website says. “Diversified keeps your Association up-to-date on Local, State, and Federal Legislation, as well as City and County Code changes affecting your neighborhood and property.”

diversifiedprop.com | 719-578-9111

2. Griffis/Blessing Inc.

griffisblessing.com | 719-520-1234

3. All Seasons LLC CRMC

propertymanagementincoloradosprings.com | 719-632-3368

Residential Real Estate Brokerage

PCS Partners – Military Real Estate

The team at PCS Partners – Military Real Estate specializes in serving those who serve their country in the United States military.

They use their experience and knowledge of the local residential real estate market, as well as the unique needs of military members, to help their clients navigate every transaction from start to finish.

Josh Noyes, owner of the brokerage, said PCS Partners focuses primarily on active-duty military members and veterans, and to his knowledge, is the only local firm with such a specialty.

“So that’s what separates us from most,” Noyes said. “And we have a very good understanding of the [Veteran Affairs] loan, which is what most service members use to purchase homes, and a good understanding of the stresses that they go through when moving every three to four years, so we totally understand that military lifestyle.”

thepcspartners.com | 719-238-2361

2. RE/MAX Properties Inc.

homescolorado.com | 719-598-4700

3. Bobbi Price, The Platinum Group

bobbiprice.com | 719-599-3451