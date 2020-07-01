Starting today, everyone entering a government building for services must wear a cloth or medical grade face mask.

El Paso County government offices — including the Department of Human Services, the Clerk and Recorder, Assessor, and Treasurer — will ask everyone arriving for services to follow the requirement, which was among Gov. Jared Polis’ most recent series of public health orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.  

As per the Governor’s order, those with a medical condition that precludes using a mask will not be compelled to wear one. No one will be denied access to a government building or services if they cannot wear a mask or don’t have one. 

According to a statement from El Paso County, a limited number of masks may be available for those who need one — depending on availability. El Paso County will seek cooperation with the Governor’s order as long as it is in place. 

 

