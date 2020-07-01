Best Bank

1. ANB Bank

ANB Bank is committed to making sure its clients are financially savvy — providing financial education for adults and young people as well as tools to figure out mortgage savings, retirement, debt and insurance.

“We don’t exist without our community and our customers,” said Tom Ashley, ANB Bank regional president of southern Colorado. “ANB Bank is here to serve our customers and to help their businesses grow and thrive. Our success is dependent on their success.”

And while COVID-19 changes the financial landscape, ANB Bank stays committed to meeting their customers’ changing needs.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the entire ANB Bank team,” Ashley said. “Our folks are in the office every day, serving our customers at a time when they need us the most. I’m proud we’re able to provide stability during a time of great instability and uncertainty.”

anbbank.com | 866-433-0282

2. Wells Fargo

wellsfargo.com | 800-869-3557

3. Central Bank & Trust

cbtcolorado.com | 719-228-1100

Best Credit Union

1. Ent Credit Union

A staple in Colorado Springs, Ent Credit Union began in 1957 as a service for Air Force members. Sixty-three years later, Ent serves more than 370,000 members through 35 service centers.

Jennifer Sussman, Ent Credit Union chief marketing officer, lauded locals for building the bank into the institution it is today.

“It’s our hometown — so of course we love doing business here with our individual and small business members,” she said.

“We started here more than 60 years ago with a ‘for people, not profits’ philosophy — which the people of Colorado Springs still love. They’ve helped us grow into Colorado’s No. 1 credit union.”

ent.com | 800-525-9623

2. Navy Federal Credit Union

navyfederal.org | 888-842-6328 (North Nevada location)

3. Security Service Federal Credit Union

ssfcu.org | 719-265-2379 (North Academy location)

Best Financial Adviser

1. Ent Investment Services

Ent lists 401(k) rollovers, tax deferred annuities, retirement and retirement income planning, personal financial planning, mutual funds, self-directed online investing, tax-free bonds and traditional/Roth IRA accounts among its investing options — and the credit union is grateful locals continue to show support.

Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Sussman said Ent’s goal is to improve members’ financial lives, and being recognized in the best financial advisor, best credit union and best mortgage lender categories “confirms that we are successfully helping our members live their best lives.

“These awards reflect our efforts to help members buy homes, plan for retirement and reach their dreams,” she said.

ent.com | 719-574-1100

2. USAA

USAA.com | 719-244-9041

3. Northwestern Mutual Colorado Springs

coloradosprings.NM.com | 719-636-3844

Best Accounting Firm

1. BRW Tax & Accounting

BRW Tax & Accounting isn’t your typical tax firm. No stuffy suits here.

Brian Werner is the principal owner, CPA and “storyteller” at BRW Accounting.

“Through our relaxed and approachable culture, our members are welcomed into long-term relationships that give them peace of mind and financial security. We take pride in achieving great results by learning our members’ stories and understanding their desired outcomes from the start,” he says. “Understanding our members’ needs and goals allows us to maximize tax savings, determine the best roadmap for our member’s financial success, and guide them through all of life’s changes.”

And as far as the future: They are optimistic. Over the coming years, they will adapt and grow with the community. They look forward, he says, to bringing fresh ideas and services to the Springs.

brwtax.com | 719-358-2360

2. BiggsKofford PC

biggskofford.com | 719-966-1256

3. Stockman Kast Ryan + Co.

skrco.com | 719-630-1186

Best Mortgage Lender

1. Ent Credit Union

ent.com | 800-525-9623

2. Mortgage Solutions Financial

mortgagesolutions.net | 719-447-0325

3. Air Academy Federal Credit Union

aafcu.com | 719-593-8600

Best SBA Lender

1. Farmers & Stockmens Bank

Though located in New Mexico, Farmers & Stockmens Bank also conducts business in Colorado Springs through its office at Central Bank & Trust.

Those services helped numerous small businesses shortly after the pandemic wreaked havoc financially.

“We’re excited about our operations in Colorado Springs — we have one heck of a team up there,” said Larry Fluhman, Farmers & Stockmens Bank Clayton office president. “We’ve been able to help a lot of people during the pandemic with [Paycheck Protection Program] loans. Everyone stepped up and helped a lot of people in the community.”

Courtney Mimmo, Central Bank & Trust marketing director in Colorado Springs, is pleased to earn recognition for the bank’s work, but even happier to assist locals.

“Our team worked day and night to help small businesses throughout Colorado Springs to secure their PPP funds,” she said. “It feels good that people out there have recognized that hard work.”

fandsbank.com | 719-955-2800

2. Wells Fargo

wellsfargo.com | 800-869-3557

3. First Bank

firstbank.com | 719-576-7200