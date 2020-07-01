Best HR Firm

1. Pikes Peak Workforce Center

Since the days of the Great Depression, workforce centers across the country have helped businesses and job seekers connect.

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center, serving El Paso and Teller counties, still forges ahead with its mission of promoting the economic vitality of the region.

“In 2019 we placed over 14,000 people in jobs. Our aggregated economic impact was $158 million,” said Traci Marques, executive director of PPWFC.

“We’re here to help people find jobs, re-skill, and uptrain. We also help businesses find the talent that they need. So when businesses have open positions, we can help match them with qualified candidates.

“We really help in developing the talent pipeline in the region to fit the needs of businesses.”

ppwfc.org | 719-667-3700

2. HR Branches

hrbranches.com | 719-244-9640

3. Employers Council

employerscouncil.org | 719-667-0677

Best Law Firm

1. Stinar Zendejas & Gaithe PLLC

The law firm of Stinar Zendejas & Gaithe, PLLC in Colorado Springs represents individuals and companies in a wide range of legal arenas, including business formation and planning, employment law, real estate, tax matters, estate planning and probate, and divorce and family law.

The firm’s attorneys are licensed to practice law in the states of Colorado and California and have “not only specialized technical and legal backgrounds, but also a breadth of experience and an understanding of the complexities that may be involved in legal matters.”

The firm’s website says its ultimate goal is to give clients sound legal and practical advice in all matters with an emphasis on customer services.

coloradolawgroup.com | 719-635-4200

2. McDivitt Law Firm PC

mcdivittlaw.com | 719-471-3700

3. Beth Sparks Hunt pllc

bethhuntlaw.com | 719-577-4800

Best Office Equipment

1. Axis Business Technologies

Since 1978, Axis Business Technologies — formerly Bircham’s Office Products — has supported the equipment needs of Colorado Springs businesses.

For much of its existence, the office technology business — which also won this category last year— primarily sold copy machines.

But when Paul Bircham came on board in 2002 to take the reins from his father, he said the business shifted its focus and product line, branching into different technologies and IT services.

The transition has been a resounding success.

But Bircham said what they’re most proud of is the fact that they’re “the only family-owned office equipment technology company left in Colorado Springs with more than two employees.

“We’re one of the originals,” he said, “and we’re still around.”

axisbt.com | 719-630-8600

2. OfficeScapes

officescapes.com | 719-574-1113

3. Platte Furniture

plattefurniture.com | 719-633-7309

Best Staffing Firm

1. ADD STAFF Inc.

Since 1984, ADD STAFF Inc., has been connecting businesses in Colorado Springs with the job seekers their companies need. It was originally founded as an administrative and accounting staffing service and has since expanded its services to seven core service areas of accounting, administrative, engineering, human resources, health care, information technology and manufacturing.

The staffing and recruiting firm partners with its clients to provide long-term solutions to their staffing needs, and ADD STAFF seeks to act as “a seamless extension of their HR teams,” according to the company’s website.

“By learning everything we can about a company, its culture, its mission and its unique strengths, our staffing managers in Colorado Springs match clients with high-quality candidates every time,” ADD STAFF’s website says.

“Our commitment to accuracy and efficiency has helped our clients expand their businesses and has helped talented people build their careers.”

addstaffinc.com | 719-528-8888

2. Express Employment Professionals

expresspros.com | 719-390-1300

3. Goodwill Staffing

discovermygoodwill.org/jobs/goodwill-staffing | 719-884-7931

Best Waste & Recycling Company

1. Springs Waste Systems LLC

Springs Waste Systems LLC offers trash collection and recycling services for commercial and residential customers in the Colorado Springs, Falcon, Fountain and Ute Pass areas.

The company is still owned by its founding family, the Shraders, who brought the business model to Colorado after successfully running the garbage hauling business in Nebraska.

The Shraders currently own and operate three regional waste collection businesses, “serving customers who need affordable and dependable environmental services,” according to the business’ website.

“Like larger corporate waste collection companies, we have backup equipment, more than 30 years of experience and scheduling software to assure your garbage is picked up on time, every time,” the website says.

“In 30 years, we’ve never missed a pickup — weather permitting.”

springswaste.com | 719-634-7177

2. Waste Management of Colorado

wm.com/location/colorado/co/index.jsp | 719-216-0964

3. Rocky Top Resources Inc.

rockytopresources.com | 719-579-9103