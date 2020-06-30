Hickenlooper leads in Democratic Senate primary, Waller trailing Allen in DA race

By Pam Zubeck

Based on early returns, former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper was defeating former Colorado State House Speaker Andrew Romanov by 19 points (59 percent to 40 percent for the Democratic nomination in the U.S. Senate race. At 7:20 p.m., 19 of 64 counties had reported, and both candidates together tallied less than 500,000 votes. But that deficit would be difficult for Romanov to overcome.

In El Paso County, Hickenlooper was capturing 64 percent of the vote to Romanov’s 36 percent with only 64,000 votes counted.

If Hickenlooper pulls out a victory, he’ll face incumbent Republican Senator Cory Gardner, who political pundits have labeled as occupying one of the most vulnerable seats in the nation as the Dems try to take control of the upper chamber.

Meantime, Deputy District Attorney Michael Allen was running an advantage of 54 percent to 46 percent over El Paso County Commission Chairperson Mark Waller in the Republican primary for district attorney in the 4th Judicial District. Because no Democrat is running, the primary winner will take the seat. Only 77,000 votes had been counted.

In early returns, Rep. Scott Tipton, Republican congressman in District 3, was trailing in a primary with Lauren Boebert. On the Dem side, Diane Mitsch Bush was defeating James Iacino. Congressman Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, didn’t have primary competition.

In State House District 20, the Democratic primary saw Meg Fossinger defeating Susan Crutchfield by a margin of 63 percent to 37 percent. The winner takes on Rep. Terri Carver in November.

As for who made their voices heard, 796,467 Democrats statewide had cast ballots by noon, compared to 511,789 Republicans. Unaffiliated voters casting Democratic ballots outnumbered Republicans 275,015 to 104,033, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

Far and away the biggest voting bloc were ages 55 to 74, with females age 65 to 74 tallying the highest number, 170,503, and males 18 to 24 turning in only about 25,000 ballots.