The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC yesterday announced it is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on a national initiative to address inequality of opportunity.

“Last July, our Board of Directors adopted the strategic priority of cultivating a diverse and inclusive business community,” Chamber & EDC President and CEO Dirk Draper said in a news release.

“Since then, it has been embedded in all four pillars of our work: economic development, defense development, government affairs, and membership and events. Inequality happens at both the macro and micro levels of society.

“By joining this initiative, we can learn from and participate in national and local conversations that will help our business community grow together. We’re committed to listening, educating ourselves as a team, and being a part of the solution.”

The Chamber & EDC joined the U.S. Chamber’s national town hall event June 25, where business and community leaders discussed “concrete actions that can be taken by government and the private sector to address inequality through education, employment, entrepreneurship, and criminal justice reform.”

The Chamber & EDC will host future local and industry discussions on the issues.

“The moral case for greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace is indisputable, and there’s overwhelming evidence that greater diversity benefits the American economy, businesses, communities and employees,” U.S. Chamber President Suzanne Clark said in a news release.

“We are proud to partner with the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC on this initiative and help develop a robust plan of action.”

According to the Chamber & EDC, the work of this national initiative “will build on the work already undertaken by our organization to grow a stronger, more diverse and inclusive business community, including the launch of our Voice of Business: Diversity and Inclusion committee.”