BEST IN BUSINESS 2020 WRITE INS

BEST BAKERY

Boonzaaijer’s Dutch Bakery

Boonzaaijer’s Dutch Bakery opened its doors in 1999. Founded by fourth-generation baker Stephen Boonzaaijer, it reflects the long history of the Boonzaaijer baking family, beginning in Holland in 1896. Stephen apprenticed in his father’s Kalamazoo bakery, trained in the Netherlands and eventually took a job at The Broadmoor, moving on to become pastry chef at the former Cunningham’s Market.

Boonzaaijer said his decision to open his own bakery was a product of “persistence and happy ignorance.” Judging from reviews on Yelp, Tripadvisor and Facebook, it was a good decision. Reviewers lavished praise on the bakery’s custom cakes, bread and creamy sweet treats.

“This is by far the best bakery that I have ever visited,” wrote one reviewer. “Every single item tasted delicious and every single item has been same day fresh.”

dutchpastry.com | 719-264-0177

2. Coquette’s Bistro & Bakery

coquettesbistro.com | 719-685-2420

3. La Baguette

labaguettefrenchbistro.com | 719-599-0686

BEST BOSS

Michael Beaudoin, GH Phipps

As the youngest of five boys, Colorado native Michael Beaudoin may have learned the people skills that made him 2020’s Best Boss at a very early age.

Beaudoin has been the southern Colorado regional director of GH Phipps Construction Companies since 2016. He supervises a team of 75 employees, successfully managing an employee-owned company in a rapidly growing and highly competitive business sector.

“Mike is a sharp, strategic thinker who clearly sees the path forward, usually before those around him do, yet remains flexible and open to new ideas,” said Adrienne Rich, business development manager at GH Phipps. “He has a casual, approachable leadership style, and he developed an open office culture where thoughts and opinions are freely shared. He advocates for his team within the larger organization, mentors staff, and sets the conditions that allow us to do our best work.”

ghphipps.com | 719-633-4673

2. Greg Walthour, Social SEO

socialseo.com | 719-725-6400

3. Newell Ledbetter, Newell Ledbetter Advertising

nlamedia.com | 719-635-9988

BEST BREAKFAST RESTAURANT

1. Urban Egg, a daytime eatery

Serial Colorado Springs restaurateurs Randy and Liz Price own four Urban Egg daytime eateries in our city, as well as several others throughout Colorado. According to Tripadvisor, Urban Egg collectively ranks No. 5 of 968 restaurants in Colorado Springs. All four locations offer vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Famously charitable and community-minded, the family-owned company has been recognized as Employer of the Year by ARC for its work with staff members with developmental disabilities and is a generous supporter of United Way. In addition, the Prices stand behind their employees.

“We try to be positive and encourage people to do the right thing and make the right decisions,” Randy Price said. “And when they do, we try to recognize that.”

urbaneggeatery.com | 719-471-2311 (downtown)

2. Omelette Parlor

omeletteparlorcs.com | 719-633-7770

3. Susie’s Westside Café

719-442-0090

BEST CAR WASH

1. Quick Quack Car Wash

One of the top reasons why customers love Quick Quack: Washing your car takes just 3 minutes.

At Quick Quack’s two locations, with a third set to open, customers stay in their vehicles while it is automatically guided on a conveyor belt through a glass-enclosed, open-air tunnel as the car is soaked, soaped, washed, polished, rinsed and blown dry.

“Quick Quack Car Wash’s systems are ‘brushless’ and utilize a combination of soft-cloth and neoprene foam (scuba suit material) in order to be safer on your car’s finish than hand-washing or ‘touchless’ systems that may use harmful chemicals,” the company’s website states.

Quick Quack also offers customers a free car wash on their birthday and a 48-hour rain check. If it rains within 48 hours of a visit, they’ll rewash your car for free.

dontdrivedirty.com | 719-531-7474

2. Water Works Car Wash & Detail

waterworkscarwashes.com | 719-634-8536

3. 7th Wave Carwash and Detail Center

7thwavecarwash.com | 719-577-9283

BEST HAPPY HOUR

1. Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop

As a kid, John Weber loved watching classic Western movies. When he opened his first Cowboy Star restaurant 12 years ago in San Diego, he strove to create the kind of place stars like John Wayne would patronize after a long day of shooting — rustic yet elegant.

Cowboy Star’s Colorado Springs restaurant, launched five years ago, recreates that same down-home but classy ambience — grand fireplace, leather chairs and movie posters — and serves what co-owner and general manager Ryan Murphy touts as the best steaks in town, along with an amazing beer selection and lovingly crafted cocktails.

Happy hour patrons “get to spend time with some knowledgeable people who are passionate about their craft and take pride in the food and beverages they put before them,” Murphy said.

A unique plus is the retail butcher shop, which “allows us to connect with guests on a whole ’nother level,” he said.

cowboystarcs.com | 719-639–7440

2. Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

jackquinnspub.com | 719-385-0766

3. Mother Muff’s Kitchen & Spirits

mothermuffs.com | 719-344-8727

BEST FOOD TRUCK

1. Piglatin Food Truck

Springs foodies have been hog wild about Piglatin since before Andres and Tricia Velez’s creative Latin fusion cuisine was featured in 2015 on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives show on the Food Network.

The Velezes bring diverse backgrounds — like the Asian and Polynesian culture of Tricia’s parents — to bear on the dishes they create. Although the ingredients and fusion concept may be exotic, their vision is “food for the people.”

“For us, Food for the People means crafting plates that are accessible to all, consistently making your taste buds sing, and having a team behind the counter that you wish were your friends,” their website states.

The popular concept led in 2018 to the opening of their restaurant, Piglatin Cocina, but the festive food truck still rolls, serving up popular items like Island Tacos, Caribbean Nachos and Stacked Arepa.

piglatincocina.com | 719-347-1144

2. “Lucy I’m Home” The Flavor of Cuba

facebook.com/lucyimhomefoodtruck | 719-632-0052

3. [TIE] Go Fish Food Truck

gofishfoodtruck.com | 719-494-3218

3. [TIE] Roll Up Food Truck

facebook.com/RollUpFoodTruck

BEST HEALTH & FITNESS CENTER

1. YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region

The Y’s mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body.

“We believe that to bring about meaningful change in individuals and communities, we must be focused and accountable. At the Y, we measure the success of our cause by how well we engage communities in our three areas of focus: Youth Development, … Healthy Living … and Social Responsibility.”

The Y serves more than 105,000 members at its 19 locations throughout the Pikes Peak region. Programming includes before- and after-school care, teen enrichment and leadership activities and fitness programs for kids, and small-group and personal training for adults.

Through community-centered programs and partnerships with organizations like the Colorado Springs Senior Center, the Y supports healthy, active living for people of all ages.

ppymca.org | 719-473-9622

2. VASA Fitness

vasafitness.com | 719-630-8272

3. Cambio Yoga

cambioyoga.com | 719-229-1188

BEST HOME IMPROVEMENT

1. The Home Depot

The Home Depot is a one-stop shop for home improvement necessities from appliances to tools. Customers, both do-it-yourselfers and pros, find everything they need here for their projects.

The Home Depot’s five El Paso County locations are especially popular during the warmer months, stocking items from air conditioners to plants and décor that make outdoor spaces special.

For those who need a bit of assistance, The Home Depot rents trucks and tools and offers moving supplies, workshops and floor plan services. And when a home project gets out of hand or looks like it’s going to be too challenging, customers can call upon The Home Depot for installation services performed by skilled craftspersons.

Founded in 1978, The Home Depot has grown to become the world’s largest home improvement retailer, with some 2,200 stores across North America.

homedepot.com | 719-471-0054

2. Peak Structural

peakstructural.com | 719-260-7070

3. Lowe’s Home Improvement

lowes.com | 719-799-4470

BEST LOCAL ATTRACTION

1. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center

The gateway to Garden of the Gods Park, the center is the most visited attraction in the Pikes Peak region, with 1.2 million visitors annually.

Community Relations Manager Dolores Davis said people “come from all over the world” to visit the park, which was voted No. 1 city park in America by Tripadvisor and currently holds Tripadvisor’s top spot among all Springs attractions. “There’s one of the most spectacular views of the park off our terrace.”

Opened in 1995 and remodeled in 2015 with three exhibit halls featuring state-of-the-art, hands-on exhibits, the visitor center is owned by the Garden of the Gods Foundation. Admission is free; proceeds from outdoor adventure tours, e-bike rentals, and Jeep, Segway and trolley tours, as well as the Bean Sprouts Café and gift shop go to support the park in perpetuity. Visitors can also view a short film in the Geo-Trekker Theater that covers millions of years of geology.

gardenofgods.com | 719-634-6666

2. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

cmzoo.org | 719-633-9925

3. Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain

coloradosprings.gov/pikes-peak-americas-mountain | 719-385-7325

BEST LOCAL TRADITION

1. Labor Day Lift Off

For 44 years, dozens of hot air balloons have painted the sky over Memorial Park during the Labor Day weekend. Plans for this year’s Labor Day Lift Off, set for Sept. 5-7, are still in the works, but organizer Scott Appleman, owner of Hot Apple Productions LLC, said it likely will reach even more people than the thousands who usually witness the event.

“We anticipate we will have balloons in 10 to 15 locations,” he said. Appleman expects the popular balloon glow to continue this year as well.

Hot Apple, along with partners Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Co. and the Colorado Springs Sports Corp, took over production of the Labor Day Lift Off eight years ago.

“Our drive is to make sure we keep producing an event [our sponsors and supporters] are proud of and increases quality of life in Colorado Springs,” he said.

coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com

719-219-3333

2. Territory Days

shopoldcoloradocity.com | 719-344-8537

3. Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

ppihc.org | 719-685-4400

BEST NETWORKER

1. Peter Husak, OfficeScapes

This isn’t Peter Husak’s first rodeo. Last year, when CSBJ readers also named Husak Best Networker we noted that he had written a book about it in 2010.

Husak graduated from Colorado College in 1987 and joined OfficeScapes in 1996. He quickly took the then-obscure office furniture business to market leader.

Husak’s book New Best Friends: Playground Strategies for Market Dominance, offers a template for small business owners and managers. According to Amazon’s blurb, the slim volume “shows the rules of social life do not differ much from the rules of business life, and by applying social rules to business relationships, readers can achieve business success.”

“Peter is a fine gentleman,” said longtime Springs businessman Tim Leigh. “He’s involved in everything. He’s in a lot of groups, and he adds value to all of them. Value-adding gives him credibility, and allows him to expand his influence seemingly effortlessly.”

officescapes.com | 719-574-1113

2. Adrienne Tuck

ghphipps.com | 719-633-4673

3. Rodney Gullatte Jr.

firmaitss.com | 719-377-6603

BEST NONPROFIT EVENT

1. Pawtoberfest, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

What makes Pawtoberfest special? “Dogs and beer!” says Gretchen Pressley, community relations manager for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. Last year the dog-friendly beer festival brought together more than 1,500 people (and too many dogs to count) to raise $200,000 to help HSPPR care for thousands of lost, abused, abandoned and unwanted animals. This October sees HSPPR kick off its 12th annual Pawtoberfest at Bear Creek Park. “Pawtoberfest is really an entire day of fun in one of Colorado Springs’ most beautiful parks,” Pressley said. Highlights include a 2-mile dog walk in Bear Creek Park, nearly 100 pet-friendly vendors, local food trucks, beer and spirits samples from 30 beverage partners, as well as contests and activities for the whole family.

tinyurl.com/PAW-hsppr | 719-473-1741

2. First Fridays, Cottonwood Center for the Arts

cottonwoodcenterforthearts.com/first-friday | 719-520-1899

BEST OFFICE CLEANING

1. Jan-Pro of Southern Colorado

Jan-Pro of Southern Colorado is the region’s largest commercial cleaner “because we deliver for our customers,” said COO Robert Posch. “Our well-trained, accomplished independent business owner franchisees are the first in a building, disinfecting often with Enviroshield — the best environmentally sound disinfectant out there, with 99.9 percent disinfecting coverage of all exposed surfaces.”

Jan-Pro of Southern Colorado has built its reputation on trust, reliability and excellence in cleaning. It offers customized commercial cleaning plans and dedicated support from cleaners who are franchise owners, not hourly employees.

“Before people enter a medical/military/office facility they want assurances it’s disinfected…not by ‘volunteers’ or ‘in-house’ but by trained professionals who are your first firewall against coronavirus,” Posch said.

Jan-Pro focuses on caring for customers’ health and building investment with hospital-strength cleaning products, a state-of-the-art disinfecting process, specialized equipment for enhanced indoor air quality, and methods for preventing cross-contamination.

jan-pro.com/socolorado | 719-264-1117

2. Environment Control

environmentcontrol.com/coloradosprings | 719-574-1512

BEST PET SERVICES

1. Wag N’ Wash Natural Food & Bakery

Wag N’ Wash started as a way for owners Dan Remus and Jef Strauss to “leave the chaos of the corporate world and do something they were passionate about” — work with dogs and with people whose four-legged friends are like members of the family. They launched 21 years ago with a single store offering self-wash stations and gourmet pet treats. Today, with five corporate locations in Colorado Springs and 13 franchises in seven states, Wag N’ Wash has added full-service professional grooming, natural pet foods, toys, gear, beauty products and supplements — and every location has an in-store bakery. The company is active in the Springs, supporting local nonprofits and focusing on their customers’ needs. During the COVID-19 shutdown, Wag N’ Wash President Rob Flanagan and his team went the extra mile, researching their customers’ favorite foods and treats, assembling care packages and hand delivering them to customers’ homes.

wagnwash.com | 719-457-9274

2. PlayTime Pet Sitters & Dog Walkers

playtimepetsitters.com | 719-475-7297

3. Soggy Doggies Grooming LLC

soggydoggiesgrooming.com | 719-597-2345

BEST PLACE FOR A BUSINESS LUNCH

1. Marigold Café & Bakery

Marigold Café & Bakery owner Gus Nehme credits the hardworking staff and its customers for earning the community recognition of Best Business Lunch.

“Our staff is just absolutely amazing,” he said. “And then you add on our clientele, which is I think second to none in this town. The support they’ve given us through these crazy times — these last two, three months — I can’t even tell you how thankful we are. It’s really about our staff and clientele, not me.”

Nehme bought the French fusion restaurant and bakery about four years ago and with the help of family, it has turned into something special, he said. “My daughter, she’s taken it to a whole different level,” he said.

“We feel like we serve the best food — the freshest food — in town. And the business lunch has been considered the best business lunch anywhere in town for the last probably seven or 10 years from what I’ve been told.”

The bakery has also received special recognition for its cheesecake and other desserts, according to Marigold’s website.

“Our pastries are the best in Colorado and the states that surround us,” Nehme said. “We’re told that all the time, and I really do believe it.”

marigoldcoloradosprings.com | 719-599-4776

2. The Famous, A Steak House

thefamoussteakhouse.net | 719-227-7333

3. MacKenzie’s Chop House

mackenzieschophouse.com | 719-635-3536

BEST PLACE TO WORK

1. 720media

“We’ve always defined our success by our clients’ success,” said 720media Owner Taa Dixon. “We believe in over-delivering and creating tremendous value for our customers, which is why we have a very strong retention rate. Some of our clients have been with us for [more than] 10 years. We have the experience and expertise to provide a new website solution for any budget, along with the personal touch customer service our clients appreciate.”

VP Kevin Vicroy said it was an honor to be recognized in the Business Journal’s Best in Business awards. “We love Colorado Springs and the community has been great to us since we were founded in 2000,” he said.

720media designs, builds and maintains websites, offers social media marketing and search engine optimization, and creates online advertising, logos and email newsletters. The firm works with small business owners, mid-sized companies, restaurants, the military and nonprofit agencies throughout the country.

“We truly LOVE the web and have genuine passion, enthusiasm and knowledge for what we do,” their website says. “When you choose us for your project, you will have peace of mind knowing you are working with a reputable, affordable, award-winning design firm. We work hard to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers. As a result, we have an excellent reputation and a thriving business.”

720media.com | 719-963-4198

2. GH Phipps Construction Companies

ghphipps.com | 719-633-4673

3. SocialSEO

socialseo.com/colorado-springs-seo | 719-725-6400

BEST PLACE TO VOLUNTEER

1. National Mill Dog Rescue

Established in 2007, National Mill Dog Rescue’s mission is to put an end to the cruelty of the commercial dog breeding industry, more commonly known as puppy mills. “Through rescue and education, NMDR continues in its life-saving work while enlightening the public about the truth of pet store puppies,” its website states. “It is our hope that every dog we rescue, and those who are waiting, will have a fairytale ending. Dogs who have lived their lives imprisoned in wire cages will have their first soft bed, toys, plenty of nutritious food and exercise, and most important, love. That is the ‘Happily Ever After’ they deserve.”

nmdr.org | 719-445-6787

2. Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

hsppr.org | 719-473-1741

3. Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado

careandshare.org | 719-528-1247

BEST PLACE TO TAKE THE FAMILY

1. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is a multiple award winner.

cmzoo.org | 719-633-9925

2. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center

gardenofgods.com | 719-634-6666

3. The Summit Interquest

playatthesummit.com/interquest | 719-278-3861

BEST RESTAURANT/BAR

1. [TIE] Bubba’s 33

Kent “Bubba” Taylor is the kind of guy who wears cargo shorts to corporate meetings.

He founded Texas Roadhouse, a successful chain that includes two restaurants in Colorado Springs and one in Monument.

Another concept kept bubbling up in his mind, though — a restaurant that encompassed all his favorite things: America, food, family, sports and beer. Idea became reality in 2013, when he opened the first Bubba’s 33 in 2013 in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The “33” in the name comes from “recognition of the year Prohibition ended [Dec. 5, 1933], a day we celebrate,” said Carmen Riehl, marketing manager of the Colorado Springs Bubba’s 33, which opened in 2015.

Riehl attributes the restaurant’s popularity to a fun, lively atmosphere, great food like the bacon and beef patty, 24 brands of ice-cold beer on draft and 65 TVs that show sports all day.

“It’s a great place to hang out,” she said.

bubbas33.com | 719-576-1223

1. [TIE] Amanda’s Fonda

Amanda’s Fonda has been getting rave reviews since it opened in 1997, earning a reputation for house-made chips and salsa, owner Amanda Lopez Burr’s authentic Mexican recipes and giant margaritas.

Originally located on West Uintah Street, the owners opened a second location on Colorado Avenue, which immediately became just as popular as the flagship restaurant and now is the only location.

Manager Tony Cabral said the original traditions continue at Amanda’s.

“We have good food and good portions and pricing, and good margaritas,” he said.

The large covered patio beside Fountain Creek is a summertime favorite place to sip a margarita and chill, and it draws crowds of both tourists and loyal locals. It’s especially magical after dark, when luminarias and strings of lights glow.

amandascantina.com | 719-227-1975

2. The Famous, A Steak House

thefamoussteakhouse.net | 719-227-7333

3. 503W

503w.co | 719-471-3370

BEST SPA/SALON

1. Nail Perfection

Clients tend to get very attached to their manicurists, and this family-owned nail salon boasts a large roster of loyal customers, some of whom who have been coming here for 10 years.

Customers give Nail Perfection high marks for its bright, comfortable and clean environment and the staff’s professionalism and friendliness.

Besides acrylic, solar, gel and shellac nail services, the salon provides sugar scrub pedicures and special adornments like glitter powder, as well as facials and waxing. Clients can relax in massage chairs while having a spa pedicure.

Nail Perfection also caters to groups for special occasions, such as wedding parties, and its talented staff can create artistic and 3D designs for customers who want something a little different.

facebook.com/nailperfectioncos | 719-598-1823

2. Goosebumps Cryotherapy

goosebumpscryotherapy.com | 719-434-8977

3. A Total New You Salon and Spa

atnysalon.com | 719-528-8511

BEST PRIVATE MEMBERS CLUB

1. The El Paso Club

The El Paso Club is a historic landmark in downtown Colorado Springs. With men’s-only membership, it is believed to be the oldest private town club west of Chicago and prides itself on best-in-class service as a prime venue for wedding receptions and rehearsal dinners. “The El Paso Club is honored once again to be nominated as the Best Private Club in Colorado Springs,” said General Manager Tom Hardin. “The El Paso Club is a prestigious establishment with a long and unique history in Colorado Springs. Since its founding in 1877 it has provided its Members with the opportunity to develop friendships that have lasted for generations.” Members enjoy the tournament pool tables and competition area, cigar porch, annual golf tournament, annual membership dinner, and lunches and dinners. “The Club represents our community history, the importance of friendship and the joy of camaraderie,” Hardin said. “The El Paso Club is unique and special because of unparalleled cuisine and service housed in an incredible building with a blend of Old World architecture and modern, urban amenities.”

elpasoclub.com | 719-634-1564

2. Garden of the Gods Resort & Club

gardenofthegodsresort.com | 719-632-5541

3. The Club at Flying Horse

flyinghorseclub.com | 719-494-1222

BEST SUBCONTRACTOR

1. AdvantEdge Drywall

AdvantEdge Drywall has over 30 years of commercial experience providing drywall and acoustic ceiling services. According to the company’s website, the business sets itself apart from its competitors with its “relational focus and commitment to superior craftsmanship.”

In partnerships with general contractors, AdvantEdge Drywall works in metal studs, drywall and finish, acoustical ceilings, thermal and sound insulation, fire caulking and fire spray, installation of hollow metal door and window frames, fiberglass reinforced panels, access panels and plywood.

In 2015, AdvantEdge was featured by the Business Journal as one of the fastest-growing businesses in Colorado Springs.

“AdvantEdge has the team and expertise to deliver your project on budget, and on time. Every time,” the company’s website says.

advantedgedrywall.com | 719-433-7330

2. Berwick Electric Co.

berwickelectric.com/colorado-springs | 719-632-7683

3. Encore Electric

encoreelectric.com | 719-685-8800

BEST URBAN REDEVELOPMENT

1. South Nevada Avenue Urban Renewal Project

The South Nevada Avenue urban renewal plan was approved by the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority in 2015 to improve the heavily blighted area south of Interstate 25 on South Nevada Avenue.

Its improvements include new shops and restaurants, several public improvements like wider sidewalks, new street-

scapes and buried electrical lines, and enhancement of natural amenities like parks, creeks and trails.

“The South Nevada URA, at one point in time, had the highest amount of cases of opioid abuse in the entire city,” said Jariah Walker, executive director of the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority.

“It was a few blocks that were ridden with crime and dangerous activity. And since the creation of the Urban Renewal Area, it has sparked private development, is creating better public improvements … and is taking what was seen as a very depressed and run-down section of our city … to another level.”

csura.org/south-nevada-avenue.html | 719-385-5714

BEST WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

1. Pikes Peak Workforce Center

Pikes Peak Workforce Center is a multiple award winner.

ppwfc.org | 719-667-3700

2. Discover Goodwill

discovermygoodwill.org | 719-635-4483

3. Careers in Construction

cshba.com/careers-in-construction.html

719-592-1800