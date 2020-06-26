Bed & Breakfast

The St. Mary’s Inn Bed & Breakfast

Nestled between bustling downtown Colorado Springs and the sprawling Colorado College campus, The St. Mary’s Inn Bed & Breakfast is a rarity in hospitality these days, a traditional bed and breakfast that isn’t rented via app and followed up with an impersonal, hastily emailed door code. For owners Pam and Jay Piper, the personal touch is the purpose. Jay liquidated his real estate ventures to acquire the property in 2018, and the couple greets all of the guests in person. Jay also prepares a full breakfast each morning. Built in 1896, the Queen Anne-style mansion blends Old World charm with modern amenities like state-of-the-art entertainment systems, Wi-Fi and air conditioning. Guests rave about fresh cookies, friendly hosts and hearty breakfasts, as well as the inn’s proximity to all the best downtown entertainment.

thestmarysinn.com | 719-540-2222

2. Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

holdenhouse.com | 719-471-3980

3. Old Town Guesthouse B&B

oldtown-guesthouse.com | 719-632-9194

Catering Company

Picnic Basket Family of Companies

Truly a smorgasbord of culinary delights, the Picnic Basket Family of Companies encompasses three catering businesses, each offering its own unique spin on food. Their journey to success began with the original Picnic Basket Catering, which has been serving the Front Range since 1989. Specializing in creative buffets and plated meals, they even staff chef stations and create custom cocktails for events. For something a bit more fiery, the Buffalo Gals Catering Co. brings the heat, literally, by rolling up to your event with mobile custom smokers. If that’s still not enough, Cravings 5-Star Catering offers a sophisticated experience with the ability to take care of guests from the moment they leave their cars.

pbcateringtogo.com | 719-635-0200

2. A Piece of Cake Catering

apieceofcakecatering.com | 719-310-7683

3. Front Range Barbeque

frbbq.com | 719-632-2596

Conference & Meeting Facility

The Broadmoor

broadmoor.com | 719-623-5112

2. Garden of the Gods Resort & Club

gardenofthegodsresort.com | 719-632-5541

3. [TIE] Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs, A Dolce Resort

cheyennemountain.com | 719-538-4000

3. [TIE] The Pinery at The Hill

thepinery.com | 719-634-7772

Museum & Art Gallery

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

From its humble origins as a small art colony, the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center has spent nearly a century growing in size and purpose. Its galleries have played host to a diverse array of incredible artists from all over the world, including instantly recognizable names — Pablo Picasso, Georgia O’Keeffe and Dale Chihuly, to name just a few. Not satisfied to simply display the arts, the Fine Arts Center also houses the Bemis Art School, which offers a lengthy list of courses to help the artists of Colorado Springs continuously perfect their skills and even learn a few new tricks. The Fine Arts Center Theatre Program is regularly recognized throughout the state as a top flight production company, winning five awards last season. Its Youth Repertory Ensemble runs each summer to train the next generation of thespians.

fac.colorado.edu | 719-634-5581

2. Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

cspm.org | 719-385-5990

3. Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center

gardenofthegods.com | 719-634-6666

Golf Course

Antler Creek Golf Course

Meandering through two popular residential communities — Woodmen Hills and Meridian Ranch — is a diamond in the rough. Though when surveying Antler Creek’s sprawling, lush course, calling it an emerald in the rough might be more accurate. The Rick Phelps-designed course is Colorado’s longest at over 8,000 yards.

Antler Creek Golf Course provides duffers with six levels of tees and three lakes and 73 bunkers to avoid. If the challenging course, affordable daily fees and grand vistas aren’t enough, golfers might want to swing by to experience the culinary talents of restaurateurs Chuck and Heath Schafer at the Creekview Grill.

antlercreekgolf.com | 719-494-1900

2. Patty Jewett Golf Course

pattyjewettgolfshop.com | 719-385-6963

3. Kissing Camels Golf Course

gardenofthegodsresort.com | 719-632-5541

Tourist Attraction

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

cmzoo.org | 719-633-9925

2. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center

gardenofgods.com | 719-634-6666

3. The Summit Interquest

playatthesummit.com/interquest | 719-278-3861

Hotel

The Broadmoor

As The Broadmoor celebrates its 102nd birthday this year, the famous hotel has never looked better — or offered more. The resort has built an extensive portfolio of amenities over the last century, including adventure attractions, golf, fine dining and a spa. With so many luxurious things to do, you might think that the resort has resisted the rugged call of Colorado’s wilderness. The excursions, to include fly fishing instruction and falconry lessons, prove that’s simply not the case. In addition to its accommodations for travelers, The Broadmoor also offers award-winning conference and event space that can support the most intimate of weddings and scale up to multi-day conferences for thousands of attendees.

broadmoor.com | 719-623-5112

2. The Mining Exchange, a Wyndham Grand Hotel & Spa

wyndhamhotels.com | 719-323-2000

3. Garden of the Gods Resort & Club

gardenofthegodsresort.com | 719-636-2520