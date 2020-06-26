BEST HEALTH CARE FACILITY

1. UCHealth

With hospitals, clinics and urgent care centers across Colorado Springs, UCHealth has become an unmissable provider of health and wellness in the city.

“What makes UCHealth such an extraordinary organization are the nearly 6,000 employees and physicians who help fulfill our mission every day of improving lives across southern Colorado,” said Joel Yuhas, president and CEO of UCHealth Memorial. “Our community understands the role UCHealth plays in providing the most advanced care in the region, and our role as the only academic medical center-affiliated teaching hospital in the community helps attract some of the brightest talent. We are proud to uniquely serve our community with access to services like Level I trauma, comprehensive stroke care, and the region’s only designated HeartCare Center certified by the American College of Cardiology — a level of specialized care typically unavailable in communities our size.”

uchealth.org | 719-365-5000 (Memorial Hospital Central)

2. Peak Vista Community Health Centers

peakvista.org | 719-632-5700

3. Centura Health

centura.org | 719-776-5000 (Penrose Hospital)

- Advertisement -

BEST ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE PROVIDER

1. Colorado Health and Wellness

Co-founders and chiropractors Gail and John Warner bring a combined 75 years of experience to the table, having served Colorado Springs for the last 28 years. But they aren’t the types to rest on their laurels, according to office manager Skylar Warner.

“They’re always looking for the next cutting-edge treatment,” Warner said. “They always do a lot of research on what those treatments are and how they can help the community as well. They’re always looking on to what’s the next big improvement in health care.”

As of January 2020, that includes a neuropathic treatment called Sanexas.

“Some people who live with very debilitating pain in their feet and hands from peripheral neuropathy,” Warner said “…We’ve seen some great results with this new treatment they’ve brought into the office.”

coloradohealthandwellness.com | 719-576-2225

2. [TIE] Levity Float Center

float4levity.com | 719-466-6801

2. [TIE] Thrive Health Systems

thrivehealthsystems.com | 719-394-4588 (east location)

3. Springs Chiropractic Rehabilitation Centers

springschiropractic.com | 719-531-7188 (north location)

BEST HOSPITAL

1. Centura Health St. Francis Medical Center

St. Francis Medical Center, which opened in August 2008, is part of Centura Health’s Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, a nonprofit Catholic health care provider with 522 licensed beds, a medical staff of 984 and 2,870 total caregivers. With 195 beds, St. Francis describes itself as “the only full-service hospital in Northern Colorado Springs. It features a modern Birth Center, Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Pediatric Care Unit, Emergency Department, Level III Trauma Center, Imaging Services, Surgical Services and Critical Care Unit.”

“We are extremely proud of the care we provide at St. Francis,” said Centura Director of Philanthropy Mary Coleman. “They have some of the best and most compassionate caregivers I’ve ever encountered.”

“We’re always pleased to receive awards,” said St. Francis COO Kevin Cullinan, “but ones that are voted on by patients and community members — those are the most meaningful.”

centura.org | 719-776-5000

2. UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

uchealth.org | 719-365-5000

3. Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

childrenscolorado.org | 719-305-1234