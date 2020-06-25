Voters who visit the Voter Service and Polling Center in Centennial Hall today through June 30 will be able to park free in the El Paso County Parking Structure at 255 Sahwatch St.

At the center, citizens may register to vote, update their voter registration, request a replacement ballot, mark their ballot using an ADA-accessible ballot marking device or drop off their ballot for the June 30 primary election.

“We are committed to our voters and want to make sure they have easy access to the voter centers,” Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said. “Ongoing downtown construction causes traffic and parking challenges. By providing free garage parking, voters will be able to visit the Centennial Hall VSPC and receive service.”

The schedule for free parking in the Sahwatch garage is:

Thursday, June 25: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday, June 26: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Saturday, June 27: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Monday, June 29: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (Election Day)

Due to COVID-19, voters are encouraged to vote in the safety of their homes and return their ballots at a 24/7 secure ballot drop box location, if possible.

When service at a VSPC is necessary, voters are urged to use caution by wearing a face mask and social distancing.

Interactive maps of ballot drop boxes and VSPC locations are available at epcvotes.com.

The North Office at 8830 N. Union Blvd. will be open only as a VSPC on June 29 and election day, June 30. No appointments for motor vehicle or driver’s license services will be taken. Appointments are available at the Main Office and the Southeast Office by visiting epcdrives.com.

Questions about the election can be directed to 719-575-VOTE (8683) or elections@elpasoco.com.

Seven days out from election day, the Colorado Secretary of State’s office began releasing data on ballots returned.

As of June 23, of the state’s 3.49 eligible active voters, 755,866 ballots had been returned in all counties by mail and in person.

Across the state, women voters 65-74 years old had returned their ballots in the largest numbers — 108,529 as of June 23. They were followed by male voters in the same age category, who have returned 94,396 ballots. Voters 18-24 have returned 28,633 ballots, while those 25-34 have submitted 59,262 ballots.

In El Paso County, 89,562 ballots had been returned, a number that was exceeded only by Jefferson County, where 94,485 ballots were submitted as of June 23.

Returned El Paso County ballots broke down as follows:

Democrat: 30,512

Republican: 46,506

Libertarian: 506

In process: 12,038

All ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on election day.

See a graphic representation of returned ballots here.