The State of Colorado is partnering with the legal community to create a volunteer program connecting attorneys with Colorado businesses in need, to help them make informed decisions and get back on their feet.

“From financial aid compliance to leasing arrangements and business liability, small businesses across our state face complex challenges and most small businesses need legal resources and expertise to make informed decisions,” a news release from Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center states.

The taskforce will work with 15 small business development centers around the state, including Pikes Peak SBDC . The taskforce is using recent survey data gathered by the SBDC’s to design need-based webinars, and match volunteer lawyers to small businesses.

The Colorado Lawyers Committee is matching those attorneys with small businesses that need help. CLC is a nonpartisan consortium of 80 Colorado law firms dedicated to creating and increasing opportunities for children, the poor and other disadvantaged communities through pro bono legal advocacy, negotiation and litigation.

According to the Office of State Planning and Budgeting, Colorado’s tourism industry, which supports many of the state’s small businesses, is expected to rebound more slowly than other sectors. By assisting small businesses, the taskforce hopes to indirectly support the more than 400,000 Coloradans who have filed for unemployment due to the pandemic.