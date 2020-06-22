PikeRide launches partnership with Springs Rescue Mission

Springs Rescue Mission clients will be able to access free PikeRide bike share memberships, along with helmets and gear, thanks to a $10,000 Better Bike Share grant.

The PikeRide/Springs Rescue Mission collaboration was one of nine projects that received a portion of $79,600 in grants from the Better Bike Share Partnership. Grants were awarded to programs that engage residents in low-income neighborhoods and communities of color with shared micromobility transportation options, such as bike share.

PikeRide will offer an orientation for all participants, lead community rides, and help with safe route finding.

“We are excited to work alongside Springs Rescue Mission to provide healthy, single-passenger mobility options for more members of our community,” Pike Ride Executive Director Jolie Nesmith said in a news release. “We believe that PikeRide can make a difference in health, happiness, and mobility.”

Studies show that commuting by bike can improve mental and physical health, provide a deeper connection to the community, save money and help the environment, according to the PikeRide news release.

“This is a great opportunity to provide not just a means of mobility, but also a sense of belonging through a community-based activity. PikeRide looks forward to further relationship building with Springs Rescue Mission and their clients,” Nesmith said.

Other grant recipients include Bike Share Pittsburgh, Heartland Bike Share in Omaha, Houston Bike Share, Cincy Bike Share in Cincinnati, City of Columbus OH Health Department, Tulsa Bike Share, MoGo Detroit Bike Share and Indianapolis Cultural Trail.

A ribbon cutting for the new PikeRide station in front of Greenway Flats, at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23 followed immediately by a group ride on PikeRide bikes. Registration is required for the group ride and space is limited. Visit pikeridespringsrescueride.eventbrite.com