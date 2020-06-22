Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo cancels 2020 events

The board of the Ride for the Brand Ranch Rodeo cancelled the 2020 rodeo along with the annual Longhorn Cattle Drive in downtown Colorado Springs.

According to a news release, “the consequences of the statewide shutdown have created the worst cattle market in recent history, leaving ranch owners and cowboys struggling to maintain operations.”

In lieu of the 2020 events, Ride for the Brand provided meals to first responders June 16 as a thank you for their efforts during this pandemic. Several local restaurants partnered with Ride for the Brand and handed out gift cards with each meal.

Ride for the Brand is the largest donor to the national Working Ranch Cowboys Association Foundation. The foundation provides financial and other assistance to working ranch cowboys and their families who are suffering significant hardship and who are not otherwise able to provide for their immediate needs. Despite the cancellation of the 2020 Ranch Rodeo, Ride for the Brand has committed to supporting the WRCA Foundation with another annual donation. With cattle markets crashing due to the shutdown, ranchers and cowboys are in substantial need.

More information about the ranch rodeo, cattle drive and WRCA is available at rideforthebrand.org.

State Fair modifies activities

Due to the COVID-19 public health crisis, the Colorado State Fair Board of Authority voted to modify activities during the 2020 State Fair, scheduled for Aug. 28-Sept. 7.

The board determined that a number of State Fair activities will move forward with new guidelines. Activities being considered include the Junior Livestock Show and Sale, FFA Heifer Wrangle, Catch-a-Calf, 4-H Horse Show, 4-H Dog Show, 4-H Rocketry, and 4-H Static Exhibits as well as limited food and vendor booths, a limited carnival presence and virtual competitive exhibits.

This is not the first time the Colorado State Fair has been modified due to extraordinary circumstances. In 1917, the State Fairground property was used as “Camp Carlson,” with horse stables and open space serving as a training facility for the Army National Guard during World War I. Since April 22, the grounds have been operating as a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for Pueblo County. Visit coloradostatefair.com or call 719-404-2080 for the latest information.

CBRE brokers sale for future KinderCare location

CBRE announced the sale of 1.37 acres of land on Lot 1 at Briargate Crossing East, located at Briargate Parkway and Powers Boulevard. Whitney Johnson, Patrick Kerscher and Dan Rodriguez of CBRE’s Colorado Springs office represented the buyer, EIGI4T Development from Detroit, Michigan. The seller was High Valley Land Company from Colorado Springs. The sale closed May 28 for $716,126.

“The buyer is developing a KinderCare Learning Center on the lot, which will support growing demand for quality daycare in Colorado Springs and specifically the continued residential housing growth in the northeast submarket,” Johnson said in a news release.

The property is situated in the Cordera neighborhood just north of the growing Wolf Ranch residential subdivision with nearby commercial amenities including Super Target, Memorial Hospital North, Children’s Hospital Colorado, King Soopers, Lowe’s, Lifetime Fitness and Petco.

Housing & Building Association wins award

The Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs has been recognized for its outstanding Best Service to Members with an Award of Excellence from the National Association of Home Builders.

The CSHBA received the award for its membership service Face It TOGETHER, a program that provides confidential drug and alcohol counseling for member employees and their loved ones.

Local foster hero recognized for saving animal lives

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is celebrating National Foster a Pet Month with the Petco Foundation and Skechers’ charity footwear collection, BOBS from Skechers, by recognizing Teresa Agey for saving animal lives in the Pikes Peak region.

Agey has been fostering for HSPPR since 2012. She has continued to foster high-risk groups of animals, including orphaned kittens, medical recovery dogs and pets with greater behavioral needs.

“Because of her passion for the animals and willingness to help the Foster Program as needed, she plays a large part in HSPPR’s life-saving efforts,” a news release from HSPPR said.

National Foster a Pet Month is part of the Petco Foundation’s Pledge to Save Pet Lives, which encourages animal lovers to adopt, foster, volunteer and/or donate this summer with a goal of inspiring 1.5 million pledges to match the approximate number of pets unnecessarily euthanized in shelters each year in the United States.